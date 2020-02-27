Cubs Rangers Spring Baseball

Chicago Cubs right fielder Ian Miller reaches for but can't get a grand slam hit by Texas Rangers' Rougned Odor during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

Chicago Cubs right fielder Ian Miller reaches for, but can’t get a grand slam hit by Texas Rangers slugger Rougned Odor during the first inning of Thursday’s spring training game in Surprise, Ariz. See results. spring training schedule, Page C6.

Load comments