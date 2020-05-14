Prisons are ideal breeding grounds for COVID-19. North Carolina should do a better job of moving nonviolent prisoners out of harm’s way.
Inmates live in close quarters, with little possibility for social distancing. They don’t have the luxury of choosing isolation. Many sleep on bunks a few feet from other bunks and share other facilities. Visitors have been restricted, but staff members come from outside.
Like most places, prisons were unprepared for a pandemic and are short on masks, hand sanitizer, soap and other necessities. They also are short on medical personnel and testing capability.
So, no surprise, there have been outbreaks within the state’s prisons, and they are likely to get worse. So far, the worst is at Neuse Correctional Institution in Goldsboro, where by late April more than 440 of the 770 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19. That’s one of the hardest hit prisons in the United States.
At least five inmates across the state have died of COVID-19, and others have been sent to hospitals.
The first inmate death from COVID-19 reported in North Carolina was a man in his late 50s with “underlying health problems” who was imprisoned at Pender Correctional Institution near Wilmington.
Another hot spot is the N.C. Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh. One of the reported deaths is an inmate from that prison who died in a hospital.
The welfare of prisoners might seem pretty low on the priority list amid all that’s going on. After all, these are people who have been found guilty of some offense, so they deserve to do their time, right?
But when the state sentences people to prison to pay a debt to society, it has the responsibility to take care of them. After all, the great majority of prisoners have not been convicted of a capital offense.
The Department of Public Safety last month announced an effort to move some prisoners out of prisons early. Some are being allowed to complete their sentences through work release.
The early releases have been cautious and reasonable. People convicted of violent crimes or those who have assaulted prison staff are not eligible. Priority is given to those whose age or health makes them high risk, to pregnant women and to people near their release date. Those released early must live with a family member or in some sort of supervised housing.
The Department of Public Safety says it has given or will soon give early release to more than 600 prisoners. That sounds good, until you realize there are something like 33,000 inmates still in prisons.
On Wednesday, a superior court judge refused the request of several offenders and civil rights groups to release more nonviolent prisoners, saying prison officials were doing enough to discourage the virus’ spread.
But prisoners are still at risk. These groups should continue their efforts.
Besides saving lives, releasing more prisoners is smart because prisons were short-staffed before the pandemic. Now, with COVID-19 also infecting staff members, things are worse. Reducing the numbers also will make it a little easier to provide some distancing and precautions for those still incarcerated.
Our justice system is supposed to protect citizens and to see that those who break the law pay their debt to society in an appropriate way. None of the prisoners who would be considered for early release face the death penalty. But if kept in a prison where the coronavirus is rampant, that might be what they get.
