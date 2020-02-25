Crack a book
I’m a socialist and nothing the Feb. 15 letter “The state decides” says about socialism is true. The letter writer, who says “young people need to think twice,” as if we’ve never cracked a book, should do his own research instead of listening to whatever Sean Hannity is upset about today.
The letter writer says that socialism is a form of theft. Is taxation a form of theft? Does the state steal from us to build the roads we drive on? If so, then we’ve got bigger problems than Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Socialism essentially says that we should all benefit from the taxes we pay, not just corporations and rich people. When we pay for police protection, we should all get police protection. When we pay for health care, we should all get health care. Socialism is more democratic than capitalism.
Socialism isn’t rigid; it’s flexible enough to be adapted to Americans’ needs without becoming oppressive.
According to the annual rankings of the World Happiness Report, the 10 countries in which the people are the happiest are usually democratic socialist countries. These countries have strong social structures and strong government benefits. People aren’t afraid of losing their jobs and homes like they are in the U.S. And they’re not selfish; they want everyone to do well.
This information has been around for some time, but capitalists generate fear about socialism to protect their profits.
There’s a better way, if we just have the courage to embrace it.
Bob Jost
Winston-Salem
A record of service
There are really good reasons I am voting for and supporting Cal Cunningham for the U.S. Senate for North Carolina, and I want to share some of them with you.
I have known Cal almost all his life. Through the years he has been good friends with my sons and I’ve kept up with him through college until now. I have always been impressed with Cal as a person and with his career choices. He was a friend you were glad your sons were friends with. If you are a parent, you know not much more needs to be said; and yet, there is more.
Cal earned his undergraduate degree as well as his law degree at UNC-Chapel Hill. He also was elected student body president. After 9/11, Cal joined the U.S. Army Reserve and served three tours including Iraq and Afghanistan. He was awarded the Bronze Star and the Gen. Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award.
Cal has an impressive record of service to North Carolina and also to America through his life choices. I’m supporting Cal because I believe he will make an excellent senator for North Carolina and for America. We really need him in Washington. I hope you will support him, too.
Carol Myers
Lexington
All over
Shortly after my wife and I married I was transferred by my employer. We were not having any success finding a home we could afford so our realtor took us to a small town farther from my new office. As we drove into the town she informed us that we would love this town because it had 5,000 residents and none of them were black. I replied that living in an integrated town was not a problem for us and she said, “Well I thought it would be.”
We bought a house and two years later I was transferred again. The first couple to come and look at our house was black. After the Realtor and the couple left, our phone rang and a voice said, “Leave it to a redneck Southerner to ruin our town.” I replied that I would sell the house to the first person who made a full price offer and the caller cursed and hung up. The couple never made an offer and we sold to a young white couple who made a full-price offer.
This happened in 1977 in central New Jersey. I write this because many are so quick to throw the term “racist” at white Southerners when the problem exists all over the country. I wish I had a solution and will continue to look for one.
Tom Jones
Winston-Salem
It’s time
It’s time to stop giving tax breaks to large corporations and the wealthy and prioritize ensuring every North Carolinian has access to health care.
Steve Scroggin
Winston-Salem
Election letter deadline
The deadline for letters about the March 3 primary election was Monday.
L1: Sorry, Comrade, the US is different from the social democracies. We have paid to protect these paradises and their economies, along with our own. Also, these countries do not have a culture of victimhood and entitlement without accountability as we have here.
Last LTE: Again . . . Corporations do not pat taxes; they simply collect them from everyone, including the LTE writer, who purchases goods and services. The state of economic education in this country is p-poor.
Dear Comrades Scroggin & Jost..
If either of you are disappointed how the current legislators fiscally run & operate state government you have several options .
1. Please move to New York,New Jersey, Oregon, Washington to name a few places where if you wanted expanded healthcare it's there . Go & enjoy paying more than your fair share.
2. If either of you desire a more Scandinavian style of socialism then please be prepared to pay 60% in taxes as all of the entire middle class pays there to subsidize the free stuff those government offers .
3. Or you can legally immigrate to any of the socialist nations that will be glad to have you & what " resources you,your family & labor offer...and pray you don't get turned in and you are visited in the middle of the night for the crime of thinking for your self instead of the state.
