A well-informed voter
Clemmons’ Election Day is near, Nov. 5. It is important to vote and especially important to be a well-informed voter. As with each of our municipal elections in Clemmons, there are three village council seats to be filled and a mayor to be elected.
Please consider Mike Rogers for one of the three council seats. Rogers is highly qualified, having served on the council prior to the last election two years ago. Rogers continues to be well informed and eager to serve. His thoughtful use of our tax dollars and his vision for our community makes him an excellent choice for the council. He will seek input from the citizens of Clemmons and he will consider how the action of the council will affect our village. He has an appreciation of our neighboring municipalities and our connectivity.
How these three council seats are filled will definitely affect the future of Clemmons.
As you inform yourselves and decide how you plan to vote, think also of Mary Cameron, another candidate well known for her dedication, knowledge and experience, as well as incumbent Chris Wrights, who is very experienced. These three candidates need your vote. We need a strong, functional council and mayor.
As for mayor, Larry Kirby has my vote.
Let’s go with experience.
Be sure to vote on Nov. 5.
Susan D. Jones
Clemmons
Embarrassing
The excuses President Trump is making for abandoning the Kurds — “they’re no angels”; “we never agreed to protect the Kurds for the rest of their lives” — are embarrassing. If he were anywhere on the up-and-up, Republican legislators wouldn’t be disagreeing, however humbly, with him.
I mean, come on, it takes a catastrophe to get one of these guys to publicly disagree with Trump. And no wonder — look at what happened to Sen. Thom Tillis when he tried to speak truth to power.
But Republicans are openly disagreeing with Trump on this matter.
Trump’s decision to pull out of Syria is detrimental to our nation. It marks us to the whole world as traitors who can’t be trusted.
Never mind the emoluments; never mind the quid pro quo against his political foe; he should be impeached for staining America’s reputation.
Perry Mitchell
Winston-Salem
Seeking ‘re-election’
I’m perplexed as to why Mike Rogers and Mary Cameron are apparently just fine with Clemmons voters feeling like they are seeking “re-election” when in fact neither of them currently holds political office. For the record, the current incumbents actually seeking re-election for the Clemmons Village Council are Pamela Lofland and Chris Wrights.
I had hoped Mary Cameron and Mike Rogers would rise to the occasion and correct their attempt to mislead voters. They did not. In fact, Mike Rogers went out and posted even more “re-elect” signs. Very disappointing and feels a bit sneaky.
This is either an attempt to confuse the voters and take credit for the good work the actual current incumbents (Pam Lofland and Chris Wrights) have done or it is a lack of attention to detail — either way it’s concerning. Cameron and Rogers were voted out of office last election.
After all, who wants candidates willing to try to pull the wool over our eyes when they aren’t even in office? It makes you wonder what else they have done or are willing to do.
Laura Reinhardt
Clemmons
Our troops
President Trump said he was going to bring our troops home — that’s what he was elected to do, bring out troops home. Then he sent them from Syria to Iraq. Then he sent 2,800 troops to Saudi Arabia to defend its oil wells. Then he said he would leave 200 troops in Syria.
He can’t even lie right.
Ronnie Miller
Winston-Salem
Flawed
The Oct. 11 letter “Another day” is funny, but flawed.
The writer says that the electorate chose President Trump. The electorate actually chose President Hillary Clinton.
Beverly M. Burton
Winston-Salem
Last LTE: Sorry, HRC was never “President Hillary Clinton,” and never should have been nor ever should be (hey, ask Tulsi Gabbard), just as Trump never should have been. Trump won sufficient electoral votes, thanks to the distribution of the electorate’s votes. Learn from the Dems’ 2016 mistake, and work within your party to avoid another one. There are a number of Dem mistakes running. And hope that Trump’s shady dealings and chaos force him from office, and compel Republicans to run someone else. A forlorn hope, yes, but these are strange times.
