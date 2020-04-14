Don’t lose perspective
Most of us are wary of this virus, if not outright frightened. The Journal is right; it is also distracting us from the issue that threatens all species on this planet so much more than COVID-19 (“The environmental risks of distraction,” April 5). Climate change will not ever be cured with any type of flu shot. Climate change is COVID-19 x 10,000. While it moves more slowly than the pandemic, it is far more dangerous, and we are vastly unprepared. It is certainly no time to back down from environmental protection.
We’re all very eager to get back to work, back to school, back to play, back to the dog park, back to an economy that works. We need our government to respond to this emergency with support for our citizens. There’s no more market-driven tool to fight climate change than the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. It’s so simple. Put a fee on carbon where it comes out of the ground or into the port. Pass that money back evenly to households based on family size. That’s the Citizen’s Climate Lobby plan, backed by many conservatives.
It’s OK to be frightened, but we can’t lose perspective of the real predator. It’s not the virus. There are going to be lots of pandemics if we don’t get our greenhouse gases under control. Rep. Virginia Foxx and Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr: Do you hear us?
Debra Demske
Winston-Salem
Sacrifices
I’m proud to be a Lumbee Indian from Robeson County. My people and I have faced untold obstacles, that few could imagine or have ever had to face.
With all this talk about sacrifice, has any government, country or any kind of organization ever thought about thanking my people? Has anybody thought about all our lives, those lost to disease and genocide or are we expendable? Are we collateral damage?
Land that was sacred to us was taken forcefully. We were forbidden to speak our native language. We were persecuted and forced to practice another man’s religion. Can you understand the pain that we felt in our very souls? We were Indians but told not to act like Indians.
Put things in perspective. You’re isolated. Some people always feel isolated. You can’t go on vacation. Some people live on reservations all the time. Think about my people and our sacrifices. Think about the cities that were built on the bones of my ancestors. My people often made the ultimate sacrifice — their lives, their loved ones, their way of life given to them by their creator. Did anybody thank them for their service?
My people gave up our beloved land and what we got was what you didn’t want or need. Reservations. Did I hear a thank you? I think not. We barely survived so you could live prosperously. Think about it when you’re at home practicing self-isolation and social distancing.
Joel Mark Rogers
Dobson
Socialism won’t save us
The COVID-19 virus is a true crisis, but it’s no excuse to adopt socialism. Financial support may be necessary to keep Americans from starving right now — but, again, this is because of a crisis, not because capitalism failed. Even if we were already a socialist nation — which President Trump rightly promises will never happen — we’d be in crisis.
You need to do more to promote all the good that the business community is doing right now. Businesses and corporations are stepping up and volunteering to help. Many small business owners are sacrificing for the good of their workers. The long tradition of a responsible business community is helping out now when it’s most needed.
Kevin Fields
Winston-Salem
Coronavirus test
I don’t for a second believe that President Trump has been tested for coronavirus. For one thing, he lies about everything. For another, if he’d been tested, he’d never shut up about it.
I don’t believe anything he says. How can anyone, after being lied to for four years?
When he says he sees the light at the end of the tunnel, I know that we’d better hold on because things are about to get worse.
You simply can’t lie the way he does then expect to be trusted.
Peter Ro
Winston-Salem
Tour
When all of this is over, the next president is going to have to go on one hell of an apology tour.
Barney Harper
Winston-Salem
