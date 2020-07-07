Superior statues
If only statues could vote! They are the perfect American citizens! Their virtues are unassailable, their faults so easily excused! They call us to … look at them! Their gaze and glare never waver, more resolute than the desk the president sits behind.
Why have we passed them by for so many years without a thought, and allowed the angry mobs of pigeons to pollute our beloved heroes?
They are so much stronger than we are! They have immunity from viruses and pandemics without waiting for needless antibiotics. They never march in protest or require tear gas and the military to be removed from the squares tyrants require for photo ops.
Only a stable genius of a leader would devise a plan, in the midst of a health crisis that has killed more Americans than the last three wars combined, and a groundswell movement for racial and social justice, to propose that what the nation needs now more than anything else is a “National Garden Of American Heroes” — a statuary park, to be located near a “city to be determined,” with national icons like Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley.
Please wake me up and tell me this was all a nightmare.
Bruce Davidson
Winston-Salem
‘Fake news’
It was generous of you to print that critical and highly unfair letter “Your failure” (July 4).
I go to the library several times a week and read The New York Times, The Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal. The letter writer says The Washington Post is “fake news,” but I find its news stories to be in line with the other major newspapers’. President Trump calls it “fake news,” which is where I’d bet the letter writer got the phrase. But Trump calls everything that criticizes him “fake news.” It can’t all be fake.
The letter writer also referred to the presidents’ “many accomplishments,” while naming none. I’d like to see a list of those accomplishments. I wonder if it would include his “great economy,” which continues the trajectory of President Obama’s economy, but with fewer protections from pollution and an increased federal deficit. I wonder if it would include the Veterans Choice bill, which Trump constantly claims credit for, but which Obama signed into law. I wonder if it would include betraying our Kurdish allies and praising murderous dictators like North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin. I wonder if it would include stealing children from their parents and putting them in cages, then going to court to fight to keep from giving them soap and toothpaste. I wonder if it would include trying to eliminate health care for 24 million Americans.
I think “Opinion” is doing fine. Keep up the good work.
Mack Ferguson
Winston-Salem
The only defense
There is a difference between self-determination and selfishness. We admire America’s “Greatest Generation,” who defeated fascist and imperialist forces that threatened to subjugate the world. We appreciate their courage, determination and deep sacrifice; and we lament their inevitable passage into history.
I wonder how the next generation will view ours. Will they remember us as guided by public responsibility, with the discipline to defeat a virus that threatened a million American souls? Or will we be viewed as the generation who lost too many because we were too selfish to wear a mask? Many among us appear to take it as a badge of honor to not wear one, as if by doing so they are somehow more free.
Personal freedom is a precious thing. Indeed, the Greatest Generation, and many others, sacrificed a great deal of theirs to preserve it for us. But does that not give us some sense of responsibility? Can we not temporarily sacrifice just a tiny bit of comfort to save lives? Social distancing and wearing masks are the only defense the public has against this scourge. Let’s make masks our generation’s badge of honor.
James Curran
Winston-Salem
Unhinged
President Trump tweeted that NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace should apologize? What the hell should Wallace apologize for? All Wallace did was listen to the FBI. Does Trump even know what happened?
The closer we get to the election, the more unhinged from reality Trump becomes. He must have run out of foreign governments to help him win.
Malcolm Ramsey
Winston-Salem
