Thanking God
I would like to voice my opinion on the March 28 letter “Going that extra step.” I agree with everything the writer said in his letter 100%. Now I know that I am not the only person who feels this way. It is a shame that it takes something bad to happen for people to be helping other people instead of thinking only of themselves.
People need to be helping others 365 days a year and not just when devastating things occur. Instead of bickering and complaining about every little thing, they need to be praying and thanking God every day that he let them live another day. It is what it is and there is nothing that we can do about anything. God is the only one that can straighten the world out.
Kathy B. Nelson
King
‘Our stockpile’
I did my best to make sense of White House senior adviser — and coincidentally, Trump son-in-law — Jared Kushner’s statement about which medical equipment belongs to “our stockpile” and which belongs to the states. I know President Trump got upset when asked about it (“Trump tries to narrow stockpile’s role,” April 4), but his temper tantrum did nothing to clear things up.
The best sense I can make from it is that Trump wants the federal government to hold onto its medical equipment until it’s needed. I guess he’s waiting for an emergency of some sort. Maybe a pandemic.
Near as I can tell, the bottom line is that the all-powerful wizard in the White House has once again decided that he knows better than the experts — the doctors and nurses on the front line of the battle. He’s going to risk letting people in New York die rather than give up his stored goods.
I just don’t get it. Is the Trump family profiting from ventilator sales or something?
Mack Ferguson
Winston-Salem
Condescending opinion
You have only so much space on the opinion page and you spend it preaching to one segment of your readers (“Our view: The pray-at-home order,” April 5).
I could understand an opinion piece on the importance of following the governor’s order and this being one of the activities you should avoid. When you say many of the churches are following the order, do you mean some are not? The ones you name are not anywhere near your subscription area. Other than at the very beginning of this pandemic, are there churches in the area that are violating the order? If so, you should report it.
I do not attend church regularly and I took the opinion piece as condescending and negative. Maybe you should thank the religious groups for the hard work they do helping people impacted by this pandemic and doing it within the guidelines of the governor’s order.
Ben Prescott
Winston-Salem
Follow Trump’s lead?
The writer of the April 2 letter “For America” opines that while President Trump was late out of the gate in addressing COVID-19, nobody is perfect. That is certainly true.
Additionally, he implies that the media don’t want America to succeed because they ask the president questions. I applaud that he points out that the media are doing their job.
He points out, rightly so, the president didn’t panic. I believe he played nine rounds of golf this year after he knew about COVID-19.
He closes with, “It’s time to follow Trump’s lead.” On the same day, Trump demonstrated his leadership in a letter to Sen. Chuck Schumer, in which he wrote, “As you are aware, the Federal Government is merely a back-up for state governments … President Trump.”
We have the president voters deserve. Please vote in November.
Greg Satusky
Winston-Salem
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.