Beware GOP bearing gifts
Cal Cunningham, the Democratic primary candidate for U.S. Senate, poses a serious threat to GOP incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis’ reelection. Clearly the GOP sees that too, which explains the $2.4 million a GOP-connected PAC (Faith and Power) has spent to promote Erica Smith, another Democrat competing with Cunningham in the U.S. Senate primary (“GOP-linked group spends $2.4 million for Democrat Senate candidate,” Feb. 11)
At a minimum, this GOP trick forces Cunningham to spend more in the primary race (March) and therefore have fewer funds to compete with Tillis in the general election (November). But it also favors victory for Smith, someone the GOP thinks Tillis can beat in November. Now this GOP trick may backfire. If successful, it may put up a more competitive candidate but, please, don’t let GOP trickery manipulate Democratic voters in the primary with its $2.4 million ad buy promoting Erica Smith.
Bottom line: The GOP is worried that Cunningham will beat Tillis in November. So it’s trying to trick primary voters into weakening Cunningham’s campaign and helping Tillis get reelected in November. Don’t fall for it.
Pamela Corbett
Winston-Salem
In favor
Please vote in favor of the one-quarter cent sales tax (25 cents added to a $100 purchase), a referendum on the primary election ballot. The Forsyth County commissioners have publicly committed to using the one-quarter sales tax to increase the local county supplements for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County teachers. They have also promised that the property tax will be dropped by one cent. This will benefit property owners as well as public school students (by attracting excellent teachers with higher salary supplements and filling the current 30 vacancies).
If the commissioners fail to follow through, we can vote them out of office. We, the voters have the final voice in this valuable proposal.
If the one-quarter sales tax is passed, then residents and visitors to Forsyth County will be financially supporting the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools. If property taxes are increased to support teachers, then only the property owners will financially support the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools.
Please help Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools attract the best teachers and fill all vacancies. Help the schools move closer to the top five counties in terms of the supplements offered to teachers. Vote for the local sales and use tax referendum (tax is excluded for food, gas, medicine).
Kirsten Russ
Clemmons
Russ is a teacher in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system. — the editor
A strong representative
The very first thought I had when learning Kevin Mundy was running for the Southwest Ward of the Winston Salem City Council was, “Kevin will be a strong representative for all people within his ward as well as across the city.” As a Leadership Winston Salem alum, I’ve had the opportunity to work with Kevin and have seen firsthand the passion, commitment and drive that he brings to his work.
Kevin’s vast experiences in both the corporate and the nonprofit communities help him be a fact-based, compassionate decision maker. This is a rare and beneficial asset to representing the people of the Southwest Ward and to the city of Winston Salem. Please vote for Kevin Mundy.
Carol Hoover
Winston-Salem
