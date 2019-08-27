Lack of leadership
This is to address the lack of leadership on the Winston-Salem City Council. The members we have now do not listen to the power of the voters. Council members Dan Besse, Annette Scippio and D.D. Adams need to go. James Taylor, through abstaining, voted yes.
The name change for the Dixie Classic Fair should have been put on a referendum. We are to the point that if someone complains or feels slighted, they cause a commotion and get their way.
The same thing happened in Chapel Hill with the “Silent Sam” statue. The city of Winston-Salem quietly took down the Confederate statue downtown without notice to the public — a lack of due process.
As the saying goes, “Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
People want to remove anything that has a connotation of the South. We should not have to pay the price for something that happened over 140 years ago. For the two council members who had the backbone to stand up for their constituents, John Larson and Jeff MacIntosh: Thank you.
Charles Trottier
Clemmons
Just a fair
My take on the name of the county fair: I’m from New York and this is so boring. People go on and on about things that are older than the people who are complaining about it.
This is what you do with fair name: Name it after the county that it is in. Forsyth, Stokes, Surry, whatever county it is in, name it after that county. All these people that would like the name changed to another name, let them come up with the money to change all the documents that are involved with the name changing — then let’s see how many people love the name “Dixie.”
This will cost taxpayers a ton of money. Some people just like to complain about anything.
In New York, whatever county the fair was in, that was the name of the fair. If it was the state fair, it was the New York State Fair. How simple is that?
Just get over whatever bothers you about the fair name and go have fun; it is just a fair.
Ken Patierno
Pinnacle
Trump’s reaction
President Trump has called women “ugly,” “fat pigs,” “dogs” and worse. He called American football players “sons of bitches.” He’s bad-mouthed everyone from the late Sen. John McCain to German chancellor Angela Merkel.
But when Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said his plan to buy Greenland was “absurd,” he said her comment was “nasty” and canceled his trip to Denmark.
What a snowflake.
Seriously, what kind of person does this? Only a blustery bully with a fragile ego.
It’s been said before and it’ll be said again: Trump is not fit to be president.
Rodney Page
Winston-Salem
Finally?
Has President Trump’s insanity finally reached the tipping point? Can Christian Trump supporters everywhere finally see this pretender president for what he is: an ego-driven delusional narcissist who is the greatest danger this country has ever faced?
His pronouncements last week were outrageous: Retweeting a message comparing himself to “the King of Israel” and “the second coming of God.” And claiming, “I am the Chosen One” as he piously pointed to the heavens. There is not a pious cell in his body.
That any Christian could support this human antithesis of Jesus Christ is mind-boggling. He cheerfully breaks every one of the Ten Commandments. He proudly defies the teachings of Jesus. He is a serial adulterer and he hates anyone not like him. He is a crook (“It’s only business!”), a compulsive liar, a destroyer of families, and un-American in the worst ways. He takes from the poor and gives to the rich. And yet, Republicans, particularly fundamentalist Christians, support him blindly. Why?
Maybe my 94-year-old mother is right — she is convinced he is the AntiChrist.
Susan Pflug
Mount Airy
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Hope Mr. Trottier reads Mr. Patierno's LTE. As good ole Billy noted 500 years ago: "What's in a name? A rose by any other name would smell as sweet." There's nothing wrong with commemorating historical events, however, to continue to honor that which is now considered shameful should not have a place in modern society. The South cannot move forward as long as it clings to its Confederate / Jim Crow past.
Last LTE: Hyperbole: Trump is egregious, but he falls short of being the anti-Christ. Your mom lived through the time of Stalin, Hitler, Mao, and their subordinate demons, and others like Idi Amin,on up to now, with anti-Christ aspirants like Maduro, N Korea’s Kims, and the Iranian mullahs. Trump isn’t in the minor leagues, compared to those murderers.
LTR#1
Of course later generations must correct what other generations did. It is our responsibility to continue to end the massive wrong committed against blacks. Removing this name is a small step in that direction. Referendum? Would costs more than just changing the name. You can’t referendum everything. And it is eventually going to happen anyway.
L1: Charles Trottier is a fine person, and a friend. He sings in our church choir, as I do. He helped me relocate my wife’s art studio this past weekend. He is a devoted church member and lives his faith.
But, he misses here. But remains a very good man.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.