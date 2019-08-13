‘Men have forgotten God’
Cal Thomas’ Aug. 9 column, “Mass murders are a symptom of an evil disease,” certainly spelled out exactly what the problem is in our nation today. After reading the quotes from President Lincoln and Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, the conclusion certainly was true: “Men have forgotten God: that’s why all this happened.” The problem is a spiritual problem, not a gun problem or a mental health issue. What we are seeing in the streets is a result of all of the years we have spent trying to expel the Lord from all aspects of the public forum.
Of interest also was Earl Crow’s comment on Aug. 10 addressing the national crisis (“Parables, miracles were vital to Jesus’ ministry”): “Whatever it takes — it is time to reveal the moral character of the country.” I would respond to Crow by saying that the violence and anarchy in our streets as well as the evil lifestyles of the majority of our citizens is revealing the moral character of the country. It is time for us to open our eyes and see that all of this is a result of the problem; sin is the problem. “Men have forgotten God.”
Let us come back to the God of the Bible and repent of our sins and the sins of our nation.
Pastor Fred Barton
New Testament Baptist Church
King
A lesson from history
The far-left Democrats who are pushing for socialism are attempting to convince all of us that they will pay for the various socialistic programs by taxing the rich while assuring us that the middle class will not be affected.
If I remember correctly from history, the progressives prior to 1916 were using the same argument in support of the income tax. The American people were assured that this would only be a tax on the rich and they were given the guarantee that it would be administered on a volunteer basis. Just how well did this turn out?
Donald Crews
Winston-Salem
The opposite
Cal Thomas isn’t the worst columnist you print, but sometimes I wonder if he actually understands what he’s saying.
Like in his Aug. 9 column, “Mass murders are a symptom of an evil disease.” I thought he’d talk about the white supremacy that drove the El Paso killer as an evil disease, but instead, he turned his focus to “what once was called evil behavior.”
He said, “Those who practice good behavior are often labeled with words that end in ‘-phobe.’”
What does that even mean? Why would someone practicing good behavior — generosity, kindness — be labeled with a ‘-phobe’? The only words I can think of that end in “-phobe” are homophobe and Islamophobe. Am I missing one? I mean, even if one believes that homosexuality or Islam are wrong, what does that have to do with “good behavior”? What “good behavior” would such people be practicing along with their discriminatory attitudes?
And I don’t know what any of Thomas’ old-timey values have to do with the white supremacy that inspired the El Paso shooter. The killer’s philosophy — fighting for a pure white nation — is the exact opposite of the liberal values like tolerance and multiculturalism that many of Thomas’ fellow travelers deride.
At best, Thomas’ column is a prime example of the “whataboutism” that turns heads away from the topic at hand: Ending the mass shootings that leave all of our children frightened and vulnerable.
Phil Ronald Turner
Winston-Salem
Do something
Congress should be charged with accessory to murder for its inactivity on gun control.
Our forefathers who wrote the Constitution could never have imagined the weapons of mass destruction now available to everyone. No civilian needs an assault weapon.
Congress, how many more have to die before you do something?
Carol Mulcox
Winston-Salem
National night out
Congratulations to all who participated in National Night Out on Appomattox Drive on Aug. 6 in Winston-Salem. It brought the community together with our public officials, created an air of togetherness and provided food. Much credit is due Police Chief Catrina A. Thompson and the police department for an efficient and effective operation with a high feeling of security. More activities like this are needed throughout our nation!
Webster B. Baker
Winston-Salem
