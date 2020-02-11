Sacred burial sites
The Journal reported construction in the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in Arizona; this “new border wall construction” requires blasting (“Lawmaker: Sacred burial sites blown up for border wall,” Feb. 10).
The Roosevelt Reservation includes sacred burial sites for some of the local tribes. How about we send a crew to Arlington Cemetery and take out just a mid-section for a luxury hotel? How about we blow God’s Acre in Old Salem to bits? Is Mexico paying?
Or all those acres of land dedicated to Civil War battles, just sitting around? Let’s build some condos.
While this is perhaps not a great comparison, I do appreciate that the past culture of our tribal nations (our original inhabitants before European immigrants), of African Americans, Jewish Americans, Italian, German, et al. — is the history of America — period.
I am not Native American — I am African American. I am disgusted that this is happening as we remember African American history each February.
To those who (no matter their ethnicity) can silently sit and watch U.S. Customs & Border Protection horribly destroy sacred resting places and history, even though not their own, then: when unaccountable “leaders” come calling for their property and their rights — they can’t cry out. There will be no one left to help or protect them.
“A rising tide lifts all boats” — just as a house divided will never stand. For long.
Linda Dark
Winston-Salem
New York money
As you reported, gun-rights supporters protested at Michael Bloomberg’s headquarters recently with the slogan that the state would “not be bought by New York money” (“Protest greets Bloomberg bus,” Feb. 8).
Some elections in our country are being bought. For example, our two senators are among the top recipients of contributions from the National Rifle Association.
The voters need to know who is paying the bill. He who pays the piper calls the tune.
Michael Bloomberg is paying his own way. His decisions will not be influenced by the NRA or by any large donor.
Cama Merritt
Winston-Salem
Reject this dirty pool
All North Carolinians should be outraged. A Republican PAC has purchased $1.6 million worth of TV ads to support, not one of their own, but rather Erica Smith in the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate. Smith, while no doubt a fine person, has raised only $95,000 for her campaign and has disavowed the media buy.
The front-runner in this primary, Cal Cunningham, is widely supported by the Democratic Party and has raised more than $1.7 million for his campaign.
Since the courts have made it more difficult for Republicans to pick their voters through gerrymandering, they now want to be able to pick their opponents. The Republicans are afraid Tillis will lose to Cunningham, so they want to pick someone else to run against. This is a dirty trick and undermines the very basis of our country: free and fair elections.
So, what to do?
- Send money to Cal Cunningham’s campaign,
- Vote for Cunningham for U.S. senator (he has great qualifications and will do an excellent job for all North Carolinians), and
- Tell our friends and neighbors to speak out against this kind of dirty pool. We are better than this.
Gordon and Annie Jenkins
Winston-Salem
Election letter deadline
Letters about the March 3 primary election must be received no later than 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, to be considered for publication.
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(24) comments
I support None of The above for a majority of county & state offices. Vote for None of the Above !!
Don't forget that the U.S. Government stole the land for Arlington Cemetery from the rightful owners.
Well, Not exactly. After the Supreme Court ruling United States v Lee (1882), in favor of GWC Lee, he sold it back to the government for $150,000.
It was originally seized for non-payment of taxes under the 1862 Act for the Collection of Taxes in the Insurrectionary Districts. It was all kind of hinky,
Bob [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
[offtopic]
Now why would they do that for ?
https://thefederalist.com/2020/02/10/senators-ig-fisa-abuse-report-misled-public-about-crossfire-hurricane/
Speaking if abuse:
https://www.yahoo.com/sports/rep-jim-jordan-accused-of-participating-in-osu-sexual-abuse-coverup-by-exwrestler-165329175.html
correction: Speaking OF abuse.
Bob, how many people are accused of " alledgedly" doing something but never were indicted,charged ? And considering he is in a highly political committee now.. the mud pie & Antifa style of horse hockey cranks back up. How much would they scream if he was black & Democrat ?
Stand by your man, give him two arms to cling to.
Seems like Republicans and wrestlers have a thing, Remember Speaker of the House Denny Hastert.
What are you talking about?? Antifa has nothing to do with this. Black Democrat?? This is about Ohio State wrestling. This is about right and wrong.
Happy Birthday to Abraham Lincoln and Charles Darwin, both born on this day in 1809.
[thumbup]
Dear Cama
What if that self funding candidate wanted to euthize your grand parents or special needs children your cat or dog ?'Wiuld you support a self funded candidate who wants to make it illegal for you to sue when you it's Family members are injured a car wrecked caused by a drunk driver who happened to be here illegally after getting a deportation order that he ignored & tore up.. many here hold in disdain the abuse of campaign finance, yet until you can invent a better way we,the people can agree with, then you are stuck with what we have in place at the present time Have a good day
L2: And a lot of pols are bought and paid for by unions. I’ll take the self-made billionaire who understands how an economy works and employs 20,000 people.
Mike[thumbup][thumbup]
Bloomberg is actually moving up quickly in polling. He is leading the polls in Arkansas and has risen to second at 22% among black voters. I could certainly support his candidacy.
Gee Bob will those racist tapes from WOR radio hurt little Mike or not ??
I don't know. Donald Trump has been a big supporter of "stop and frisk" himself. In 2018, while speaking at a gathering of law enforcement leaders, Trump suggested Chicago should implement "stop and frisk." Bloomberg has received endorsement from several black mayors, and 3 member of the Congressional Black Caucus, including Gregory Meeks, Lucy McBath. and Stacey Plaskett.
I am going to his rally here tomorrow AM. Then I will go early vote for him.
[thumbup][thumbup]
I can also highly recommend Cal Cunningham. I've known him since he was a student at UNC back in the mid 90's. He is very smart, very accomplished, and just a really nice down to earth person. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cal_Cunningham
Since I’m voting in the Dem primary, I will vote for him.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Thank you, I really like Cal and his family. He was a big part of my support group back in the mid 90's.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.