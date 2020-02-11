Sacred burial sites

The Journal reported construction in the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in Arizona; this “new border wall construction” requires blasting (“Lawmaker: Sacred burial sites blown up for border wall,” Feb. 10).

The Roosevelt Reservation includes sacred burial sites for some of the local tribes. How about we send a crew to Arlington Cemetery and take out just a mid-section for a luxury hotel? How about we blow God’s Acre in Old Salem to bits? Is Mexico paying?

Or all those acres of land dedicated to Civil War battles, just sitting around? Let’s build some condos.

While this is perhaps not a great comparison, I do appreciate that the past culture of our tribal nations (our original inhabitants before European immigrants), of African Americans, Jewish Americans, Italian, German, et al. — is the history of America — period.

I am not Native American — I am African American. I am disgusted that this is happening as we remember African American history each February.

To those who (no matter their ethnicity) can silently sit and watch U.S. Customs & Border Protection horribly destroy sacred resting places and history, even though not their own, then: when unaccountable “leaders” come calling for their property and their rights — they can’t cry out. There will be no one left to help or protect them.

“A rising tide lifts all boats” — just as a house divided will never stand. For long.

Linda Dark

Winston-Salem

New York money

As you reported, gun-rights supporters protested at Michael Bloomberg’s headquarters recently with the slogan that the state would “not be bought by New York money” (“Protest greets Bloomberg bus,” Feb. 8).

Some elections in our country are being bought. For example, our two senators are among the top recipients of contributions from the National Rifle Association.

The voters need to know who is paying the bill. He who pays the piper calls the tune.

Michael Bloomberg is paying his own way. His decisions will not be influenced by the NRA or by any large donor.

Cama Merritt

Winston-Salem

Reject this dirty pool

All North Carolinians should be outraged. A Republican PAC has purchased $1.6 million worth of TV ads to support, not one of their own, but rather Erica Smith in the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate. Smith, while no doubt a fine person, has raised only $95,000 for her campaign and has disavowed the media buy.

The front-runner in this primary, Cal Cunningham, is widely supported by the Democratic Party and has raised more than $1.7 million for his campaign.

Since the courts have made it more difficult for Republicans to pick their voters through gerrymandering, they now want to be able to pick their opponents. The Republicans are afraid Tillis will lose to Cunningham, so they want to pick someone else to run against. This is a dirty trick and undermines the very basis of our country: free and fair elections.

So, what to do?

  • Send money to Cal Cunningham’s campaign,
  • Vote for Cunningham for U.S. senator (he has great qualifications and will do an excellent job for all North Carolinians), and
  • Tell our friends and neighbors to speak out against this kind of dirty pool. We are better than this.

Gordon and Annie Jenkins

Winston-Salem

