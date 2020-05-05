Another opportunity
COVID-19 is just another opportunity for both sides of the political elite to exploit.
The liberals try to convince us that government alone can take care of us and that to be “safe” we must surrender our liberty.
The conservatives try to convince us that economic prosperity alone can take care of us and that to be “safe” we must preserve it at all cost.
Both sides either deny or misappropriate God in order to maintain their power. Liberals by exalting government as the savior. Conservatives by exalting economic prosperity as the savior.
Unfortunately, the majority of “we the people” seem to be unwilling or unable to move beyond blind allegiance to one side or the other. It seems there is no hunger for the truth.
Those blindly following the liberals fail to see that the very thing they cry out against — wealth and control concentrated in the hands of the elite while the majority struggle — is the natural result of the socialistic and communistic policies they support.
Those blindly following the conservatives fail to see that the very thing they cry out against — wealth and control concentrated in the hands of the elite while the majority struggle — is the natural result of capitalism that is divorced of any sense of godly morality.
There is a better way. But we will never get there if the sheep on both sides don’t wake up and realize that both are being led to the slaughter … just taking different roads to get there.
Jason Clubb
Winston-Salem
‘Lower form’?
The writer of the April 26 letter “Acting on instinct” wrote that state Sen. Joyce Krawiec wants to manage the COVID-19 crisis based on “instinct.” He says that instinct is what “lower forms of creatures use that lack skills of reason.”
Did the writer read Krawiec’s initial column about the crisis? She argued that we need to set politics aside in the face of the pandemic. She rightfully called out the governor only after he shut the economy down while not having a plan in place for the millions who were forced to call the unemployment system.
Sen. Krawiec is a successful businesswoman and political leader. Her office is known for having the best constituent services in the state. What did he mean when he compared her to a “lower form of creature”?
Love trumps hate. It is time to cast aside the hateful politics of division and work together to fix our state.
James Smith
Winston-Salem
How far?
Would President Trump allow Americans in blue states to die to increase his re-election chances?
Look — I’m not saying he would. I’m just saying that the first answer that pops into my head isn’t, “Of course not! How absurd!”
We already know that he was willing to take dirt on Hillary Clinton from Russia to increase his election chances. We already know that he tried to pressure Ukraine for dirt on Joe Biden to increase his chances. He said out loud that if a foreign government offered him dirt on his political foe, “I think I’d take it.”
I’m not saying he’d allow people die to win the election. I’m just saying that I don’t know where he’d draw the line and neither does anyone else. We’ve never heard him say, “No, I would never do that, that would be wrong.” Have we?
Rondie Hickman
Winston-Salem
Who?
A former staffer who worked for Joe Biden 27 years ago, Tara Reade, is now accusing him of making improper advances toward her then. Although she remained silent through his following Senate campaigns and two vice presidential campaigns, she is now making these allegations when Mr.Biden is a serious threat to President Trump’s re-election. This smacks of typical Republican tricks.
If by chance these allegations are true, I hope Biden will admit it, make a sincere apology and keep running.
I hope with all my heart the Democrats are not stupid enough to try to replace him. He is the only viable candidate they have to offer that has a chance of beating President Trump at this time. The thought of another Trump presidency scares the living hell out of me!
Don Barnhardt
Lexington
