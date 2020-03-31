Deliberations
The writer of the March 30 letter “A clean bill” says that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats were “deliberately killing our citizens daily” because they delayed the passage of Congress’ coronavirus bill.
I’ll bet he’s equally mad that President Trump was informed about the risks of coronavirus back in January but called it “the new Democrat hoax” and slow-walked his response. And he must be outraged that Trump delayed shipping medical supplies to Michigan because he thinks Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer disrespected him. He must be spitting mad that Trump told Vice President Mike Pence not to return phone calls from the governors of states that fail to show their appreciation, and that Trump delayed sending some states the medical supplies, like ventilators and masks, they asked for because he thinks they have enough. Talk about “deliberate!”
Now for a little bright news to cheer him: Thanks to Pelosi’s intervention, the bill is generous enough to offer something to many more American workers than the Republicans’ bill would have. She insisted on provisions for gig-economy workers and increased unemployment benefits. In the long run, she may save more Americans’ lives. That’s worth celebrating, isn’t it?
William B. Perry
Winston-Salem
A paper for all
The Journal recently published a full-page ad encouraging people to subscribe. I doubt that will happen until the Journal becomes a paper for all potential subscribers.
The Journal was always somewhat liberal, but calm about it. Now it seems to have become a strident voice of leftist liberalism. The editorial staff appears to strongly dislike Republicans at all levels of government and it obviously detests President Trump, whom it vilifies at every opportunity. In addition, your editorial department almost daily prints columnists from The Washington Post, the most ultra-liberal major paper in the country.
Winston-Salem is not New York or Washington. North Carolina is not California. Your non-subscribers are not all raging leftists. Some may not even hate Trump, despite his many faults.
The Journal will not likely gain respect and financial support of the large moderate audience until the staff becomes more adult and less extreme in its editorial policy.
Herbert Osmon
Winston-Salem
No difference
Question: What is the COVID-19 difference between two old duffers sharing a golf cart (I reference your picture in the March 26 sports section) and two young people sharing the beach in Clearwater, Fla? Answer: Absolutely nothing! In both cases, each person is ignoring the high risk of bringing the virus home to their family, to their neighborhood and to our communities.
Another local paper ran a picture in its March 24 edition of two local golfers elbow-congratulating each other after a successful putt just recently.
Come on, people. Think. The risk is real. We’ve all been told the importance of social distancing. It’s not about you any longer, it’s about all of us!
Rob Alexander
Kernersville
The new philosophy
The writer of the March 24 letter “Saving us from China” asked, “How’s that ‘global society’ and ‘open borders’ philosophy working out?” Actually, Donald Trump has been president for almost four years now and he’s been actively destroying our “global society” by insulting our allies, tearing up our trade deals and attacking our democratic institutions. He’s been working against “open borders” by rejecting or imprisoning refugee applicants as well as impeding legal immigration as much as he can.
So. How’s that whole xenophobia and isolation philosophy working out? Has it kept us safe?
Helen Batterton
Winston-Salem
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.