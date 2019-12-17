Low
Last week, the sitting president of the United States was fined $2 million for defrauding eight charities. He took money given to help children and veterans and spent it on himself. That’s pretty low. He won’t be allowed to run a charitable organization in New York again unless it’s done under special court supervision.
Maybe that’s why he’s moved his residency to Florida.
This man is willing to steal money from children and veterans, yet his followers want to re-elect him to represent America.
Don’t tell me it’s not a cult.
Who would have thought that America could fall this low this quickly? It really does point to the need to educate our children well and guard our democracy jealously.
The House Democrats who are expected to vote for impeachment have put their careers on the line because they love America. Their Republicans colleagues are not expected to follow.
Many Republicans in the Senate have already stated they’ll vote against the charges against the president even before his trial. That seems wrong.
This is a sad time for America and I only hope we can recover.
Tommy H. Simmons
Winston-Salem
A registered Republican
I registered Republican when I was 18 years old. Ronald Reagan was my inspiration. I was proud to campaign for many Republicans.
The GOP I have known and voted for understands our duty to act as adults in the room on issues that affect the future of the American people. Republicans may not have all the answers. But mostly, we know what is honest, rooted in reality, and, more importantly, the rule of law. Watergate taught us some hard lessons. Or so I thought.
Lately, the truth that Republicans realize is that our president is not upholding the ideals of our party and our country. His administration violates duties of office with callous indifference. And Trump expects Republicans to fall in line behind him, regardless.
Over the course of the impeachment inquiry, now made official following the release of two articles of impeachment this week, I have been disappointed by the behavior of some in Congress who appear to be blindly following the president.
Are they not appalled by the president’s mishandling of foreign policy matters — especially the Ukraine situation? His power must be checked by other Republicans. They have numerous opportunities to do so as the impeachment hearings in the House play out.
We need Congress to put country first and carry out a full investigation into the Ukraine phone call and events related to it. Congress must continue its duty, unadulterated, to bring forth all of the evidence so the country can move forward.
Andy Nilsson
Winston-Salem
The wrong conclusions
Last week after the IG report was released, James Baker, the former FBI general counsel, went on CNN and said, “I think the president should apologize to us. I respectfully ask him, I would ask him to apologize to me, to my colleagues, because the things he said are just wrong. And I think he should step up and do that at a minimum.
“The conclusions are quite clear that the president’s statements over these past several years were all wrong — that there was no hoax, there was no conspiracy to overthrow anybody, there was no sedition, there was no treason, there was no evidence of any of that.”
President Trump apologize? Dream on. He’s never going to admit that he was wrong about anything. If Trump Tower sank beneath the waves of raised ocean levels, he’d keep claiming that climate change is a Chinese hoax.
I had a friend once who could never admit he was wrong. He didn’t remain my friend for long. I don’t know how anyone can stand being around Trump.
Reggie Branson
Winston-Salem
