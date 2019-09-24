Climate leadership needed
As world leaders gathered for the UN climate summit on Monday, the data, compiled by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), says the five-year period from 2014 to 2019 is the warmest on record. In addition, both sea level rise and the amount of CO2 have hit new highs.
What is needed from our legislators is political will and leadership to put in place a national plan to reduce greenhouse gases. We need incentives for energy companies, industry and consumers to reduce carbon emissions.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (Bill HR 763) is a market-based bipartisan policy proposal that puts a fee on carbon fuels like coal, oil and gas. The money collected from the carbon fee is allocated in equal shares every month to the American people to spend as they see fit. This approach does three very important things. First, it provides a stable and predictable carbon emission goal platform for business to plan. Second, it provides incentives to all economic sectors to develop new approaches and technologies to lower greenhouse gas emissions. Third, it is revenue neutral.
Our country has historically been a leader to the world with bold ideas. With climate change, we again have a chance to show leadership and that we are good stewards to our planet. Please ask Rep. Virginia Foxx and Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr to support H.R. 763.
John Gunckel
Winston-Salem
Accomplished women
Former First Lady Hillary Clinton was an activist for worthy causes, a noted author and a state senator.
Former First Lady Laura Bush was a school teacher, a librarian and an activist for worthy causes.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama was a lawyer who worked in government and academia and founded programs for children. While her husband was in office, she worked to fight childhood obesity and support military families.
First Lady Melania Trump used to be a model, and not a top-tier model at that.
Trump’s predecessors regularly appeared on the covers of major magazines — and still do — because they are accomplished women.
Seriously, claiming that Melania Trump hasn’t been on the cover of major magazines because of liberal bias (“Relentless mission,” Sept. 21) is ridiculous. She’s not on the cover of magazines because she hasn’t accomplished anything. Her “Be Best” anti-bullying campaign can’t even keep her husband from tweeting.
Wendy Marshall
Winston-Salem
The fair
To the leaders of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County: Here is a solution to the controversy over the name of the former Dixie Classic Fair. How about naming it “The Fair”?
This name will not offend anyone. It’s not a cutesy attempt to create some new brand or to rename our city or county. It is unique in its simplicity. And it’s what everyone for years has actually called the event.
So let’s get excited about going to The Fair!
(By the way, credit goes to my wife for the idea.)
Mike Jeske
Clemmons
No second term
The way to deny President Trump a second term is through his denial of climate change and his support for and advocacy of fossil fuels, which are the single greatest cause of climate change.
Their recent debate showed how strongly the Democrats feel about climate change, as well as about the president’s remarks in denying climate change. As reported in the Sept. 23 Time Magazine, people around the world, including people in the U.S., are worried about the danger to their families. Women are especially worried about the danger to their children. Most Democrats are already against the president’s reluctance to admit that there is such a thing as climate change. Not only are Democrats worried about the situation, but even some Republicans are worried about the president’s remarks.
One person who will always support the president is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Trump’s “base,” as he likes to call them, will still back him, but many rank and file Republicans, who have always stuck by the president’s position on all issues, including the proliferation of the high-powered firearms that have taken so many American lives this year, may not vote for him.
The tide may be turning for this president, which I and other Americans, I believe, will support.
Anthony Policelli
Winston-Salem
