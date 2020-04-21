Wholesale destruction
As this country appears to be in the waning stages of the world’s first encounter with the COVID-19, there are two common refrains being heard from many people. There is the strong wish for a “return to normality” and there is also the assertion that we should prepare ourselves for a “new normal.” From an environmental perspective, it is my belief that we should conscientiously reject the former position as being shortsighted and embrace the latter with unabated urgency.
An unfortunate reality that existed pre-COVID-19 is the wholesale destruction of huge acres of forestland ecosystems to produce wood pellets that are being shipped overseas for use as a fuel source. Research shows that the destruction of pristine forests driven by logging, mining, intense urbanization and population growth is bringing people in contact with more different animal species than ever before. These activities are creating habitats where known viruses are transmitted more easily, and new ones are potentially bred.
Last year, The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality approved the massive expansion of wood pellet production in North Carolina. Over 60,000 acres of North Carolina forest is now allowed to be clear cut yearly. This ill-advised authorization to destroy our natural forests at this magnitude is irresponsible.
Post-COVID-19 measures to meet the challenge of future pandemics must disallow this type of atrocity. The new normal should include a higher value attached to our forests and the many ways that they contribute to the health of our planet.
Joseph B. Jackson
Winston-Salem
Spiritual support
I must agree with the writer of the April 15 letter “Sacrifices,” who is a Lumbee Indian. I am not native; my ancestors were brought over the waters in chains. My reading tells me our true “native sons” respected the environment, honored elders, lived frugally and were one with the natural world.
In return? Broken treaties, lies, genocide, infectious disease, poverty.
What have we done to correct this? Yes, our original Native Americans and African Americans should be considered for reparations for centuries of wrongdoing. That will take a while. But what can we do in the near future? Once the virus is manageable (not yet controlled/eliminated), we can tackle the issue of poverty on reservations, poor neighborhoods and rural areas and really fight this life-long problem, finally.
There are many ways, many approaches, but it can be done. I look forward to that challenge. Will the community help?
And to my brother from Robeson County: I cry with you for the lost lives, culture and dignity; for persecution and pain; the sacred grounds and burial places. Though we are geographically apart, spiritually we support each other. Keep your eyes on the prize.
Linda Dark
Winston-Salem
No patience
No. The cure is not worse than the disease, as N.C. Sen. Joyce Krawiec is asking on her website.
The disease is an indiscriminate killer.
The cure is that more Americans get to live.
The disease means money doesn’t flow as well and profits are cut.
The cure is that more Americans get to live.
What’s the alternative to sequestering at home? People dying. Which means fewer customers to support businesses.
What is wrong with these people? And whatever happened to the “pro-life” conservatives who are now willing to let Granny die so they can go back to work? Was it really just a ruse, all this time?
It’s been less than a month since Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order was instituted. So either they’re too impatient to start making money again or they have to admit that capitalism is so weighted toward the rich that middle-class people can’t survive without a weekly paycheck. Which is it?
Jesus said, “You can’t serve both God and money.” But conservatives keep trying.
Evan Fisher
Winston-Salem
Go ahead Trump. Open up the country. I’ve really missed Crackle Barrel. (Wouldn’t go if the meals were free). We’ve got the ticker going. From the second you re-open the country any increase in cases and deaths belongs to you. Oh but that’s right. You expect an increase in deaths. Cure can’t be worse than the disease and all, right? Poll numbers tanking. Approval ratings going down. Sort of A Hail Mary for you? BTW, hydroxychloroquine don’t work. It probably kills people. New study. Won’t see that on Fox. Mr. Trump just gets deeper in everyday. The lies, the hype, the total lack of any competence.
Reopening is largely up to governors, a few of whom are moving too quickly.
