Clear evidence
Elected representatives have a responsibility and so do voters.
In Monday’s hearing to determine if articles of impeachment should be drawn, clear and compelling evidence was presented that President Trump violated his oath of office, repeatedly. Those defending Trump did not deny his many violations; they simply said Trump’s behavior didn’t matter.
His behavior does matter. What kind of world do we want to live in and leave for our children and grandchildren? Or do we just say, that’s someone else’s problem?
If you care about our democracy, don’t wait until Election Day. Email your representatives, early and often. Those emails and letters count.
Pamela Corbett
Winston-Salem
Up and down
Stock market: up.
Unemployment: down.
Comedians: never funnier.
“Get over it!” Why care about anything else, especially that ancient Constitution!
Mary MacMillan
Pfafftown
Over the limit
Does your newspaper not have limits? How deplorable that you would stoop to the limits of egregiously printing a cartoon about cancer on your Dec. 9 opinion page! As a cancer survivor, I was totally shocked when I read it!
It seems that you may want to take a moment to actually think about what you print before you do so. Oh, but wait, it is much more important for you to make sure you reinforce, on a daily basis, the fact that your newspaper is strictly printed for the enjoyment of anti-Trump readers only. I dare say that even they were repulsed by your lack of judgment.
I am seriously disgusted at how low you have gone. It’s a real shame that not only are we forced to listen to the continual bombardment of our biased elected officials toward our president on television, but we are forced to read the same daily garbage in your newspaper as well.
Clean your act up, and please do not make jokes about cancer! It is not funny, no matter if you’re a Trump supporter or not!
Donald S. Whiteheart Jr.
Lewisville
Hold him accountable
The Democrats’ dislike of President Trump doesn’t matter. Hunter Biden doesn’t matter. Trump’s despicable character and instances of fraud (his university, his foundation) don’t matter. All that really matters is whether Trump is guilty of the charges: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The fact that he forced members of his administration to ignore subpoenas from the U.S. House — which has every right to issue them — is proof enough of obstruction of Congress. His claim that the investigation was political, a “hoax,” doesn’t matter — the Constitution gives the House the right. The president — especially a president who rails about “law and order” — has a responsibility to follow the law.
Come on, that should be obvious.
And even without proving the central issue, that Trump tried to get Ukraine to announce an investigation of his political opponent, Joe Biden, the fact that Trump obstructed Congress is proof of abuse of power.
Trump is not a king. He doesn’t get to make up his own rules. Someone has to hold him accountable, and since Republicans refused to do it, I’m glad the Democrats will.
Gerald Bean
Winston-Salem
LTR#4. Hold him accountable. Trumpublicans love to think that the Senate will never remove Trump. Odds are they won’t. And those Trumpublicans love to hold up the example of Bill Clinton who was impeached but exonerated by the Senate. Toward the end of his second term Clinton’s approval ratings soared to 73% in 1999. So Trumpublicans think that’s what will happen to Trump. He will be impeached, then exonerated by the Trumpublican Senate and breeze to a decisive win in 2020. But Clinton was in his second term and couldn’t run for a third. But his VP Gore did run. And lost. One of Bush’s campaign slogans was “to restore honor and dignity to the White House.” We know he was running against Gore but talking about Clinton. Trump will be hurt by impeachment and a Senate trial, win or lose. 2020 will be much harder for Trump because of impeachment just like it was made hard for Gore by Clinton’s missteps. Just look back to 2000 and see the future.
