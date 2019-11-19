Fearful yet?
Are we not fearful yet of those Democratic candidates for the presidency who have no problem with forcing churches to stop discriminating against performing gay marriages in church, and taking away our guns?
Beto O’Rourke, at a Democratic candidates’ debate in October, spoke directly about taking away churches’ tax-exempt status if they do not perform gay marriages, and taking away our guns. Even more alarming is that none of the other Democratic candidates refuted or countered O’Rourke’s statements. Did they know Cicero warned us about traitors who rot nations with baseness? O’Rourke withdrew his candidacy in November.
Any churchgoer should know that performing gay marriages in the church would be the death of the church that believes the Bible is God’s word. Does not God address homosexuality as an abominable sin in the Old Testament? God can never be wrong or he cannot be God. Thank God for the New Testament, where all sinful behavior can be forgiven through repentance and trust that Jesus paid our sin debt on the cross. God’s blessings can never be on sin, nor can God tolerate sin, because God is holy!
Would we not be fools to vote for Democrats since their position is to take away our constitutional First Amendment — the free exercise of religion — and Second Amendment — the right to keep and bear arms? Democrats stick with Democrats, and that compounds a reality to be feared; albeit, stand opposed!
E.A. Timm
Walnut Cove
Athletes and eating disorders
In a recent Reuters article, “Tailored Treatments Could Help Athletes with Eating Disorders,” the author emphasizes the role of psychology and nutrition in helping athletes with their body image. I am surprised the Journal has not written about the increased risk athletes face for eating disorders. I’d be remiss, as a collegiate athlete who is immersed within a population that’s hindered by this mental illness, not to shed more light for your readers on how awareness leads to earlier recognition.
With my experience as an athlete, I have an immense understanding of the negative relationship between perceived societal expectations and the intrapersonal need to meet such expectations. When the pressures of athletic competition are added to an existing cultural emphasis on thinness, the risks increase for athletes to develop eating disorders.
Three risk factors are of alarming concern as they are thought to contribute to a female athlete’s vulnerability to an eating disorder: social influences emphasizing thinness, performance anxiety and negative self-appraisal of athletic achievement. In a study of Division 1 NCAA athletes, over one-third of female athletes reported attitudes and symptoms placing them at risk for anorexia nervosa.
Awareness and education can lead to prevention and early diagnosis with treatment for these athletes. Familiarity with eating disorders can also lead to increased consciousness and empathy for those who are suffering/ struggling while decreasing the stigma often associated with these mental illnesses.
We all have the power to create change and positively impact the mental health of athletes.
Hannah Wagner
Winston-Salem
‘Never Trumper’
Thanks for Nov. 17 editorial “Whistleblower must be protected.”
I refuse to read the name of the whistleblower. Republicans have accused him of being a Democrat — as if that instantly means he’s biased. But then if Republicans like Special Counsel Robert Mueller threaten President Trump, they say he must really be a Democrat. Now Trump is calling Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, a “Never Trumper.” (By definition, if she works for his administration, she can’t be a “Never Trumper.”)
To be a Republican today, you must believe that “real” Republicans can never criticize the president. You must also believe that a Democrat can never tell the truth.
That’s cult thinking.
Jane Simmons
Winston-Salem
