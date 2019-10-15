He has a plan
I am thankful that our country is being led by a “stable genius” masterfully using the unlimited powers granted to him by Article II of the Constitution.
Despite his withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement, I’m sure he has a plan to stop Iran’s renewed attempt to develop weapons-grade nuclear material. Despite Kim Jong Un’s continued missile testing, I’m sure the president has a plan to persuade his new friend to destroy all North Korean nuclear material and missiles. Despite the failure of his offer to buy Greenland, I’m sure the “stable genius” will find a way to annex Greenland as a U.S. territory.
I know that he has a plan to make Mexico pay for “the wall” so that he can repay the military for the wall money he stole from the defense budget.
How can anyone criticize him for planning and making the “perfect” phone call to Ukraine?
Despite his sudden troop withdrawal from Syria, I’m sure the president has a plan to recapture the ISIS POWs who will escape when Kurdish forces guarding POW camps are needed to stop the Turkish invasion.
Despite his mistake of praising only the continental army for capturing British airports during the Revolutionary War, I’m sure he meant to also praise the continental navy for sinking British submarines that blockaded our coastal waters. I cannot imagine where our nation would be with a leader who lacked the current president’s “great and unmatched wisdom”!
Gary Meeks
Boonville
What more can we say?
On Feb. 23, 2016, candidate Donald Trump said: “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters.”
We were warned and we ignored reality.
David Botchin
Winston-Salem
