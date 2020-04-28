These are my heroes
This coronavirus pandemic is unlike anything I have ever seen in my 30-plus-year medical career, much less my life. But through this, we have seen many heroes: nurses who care for these patients, physicians who treat them, and respiratory therapists who manage the ventilators when these patients are on life support, to name a few. But there are so many other heroes behind the scenes that the average person does not appreciate.
As a radiologist, one group whom I see every day are radiologic technologists. These folks go above and beyond the call of duty to take care of patients in difficult, painful and sometimes demeaning procedures. I have seen what great compassion these folks have when caring for patients.
Today, these professionals are on the front lines as well. They are taking X-rays, performing CTs, MRIs and other procedures on patients that are suspected of having, or may actually have, COVID-19 infections.
Imagine how you feel when you are in the grocery store these days and someone near you starts coughing uncontrollably. Then imagine the fear of walking into a room with someone who has COVID-19, getting close to them and physically moving them to position them properly for a good X-ray, sometimes on a daily basis. Not only do you have the fear of contracting the virus yourself, but have the greater fear of taking it home to your family.
These people are some of my heroes. They should be yours as well.
Dr. Tom Wiggins
Winston-Salem
Large groups
As a retired nurse practitioner, I’m troubled seeing people gathering in large groups to protest Gov. Roy Cooper’s public gathering restrictions due to the COVID-19 virus.
We know that some people who have the virus will die while others remain asymptomatic. What will happen to these protesters if they get sick? I assume they will be cared for by the nursing and medical staff who put their own lives and those of family members at risk — not by breaking the restrictions, but by caring for those who did.
Deborah Woolard
Winston-Salem
Reasonably safe
Gov. Roy Cooper held a great, straightforward COVID-19 news conference on April 23 in which he explained extending his executive order until May 8, based on scientific, medical data. He didn’t point to his head, saying that’s where the metrics came from. He turned the conference over to Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, and stepped completely out of the picture.
He let her explain the reasoning and timing for his three-phase plan for reopening businesses and getting the state’s economy back on track while protecting our citizens. He didn’t lurk behind her and leap in to congratulate himself for good things our citizens have done, or make excuses and blame others where rates weren’t as good as we would prefer.
I’m no mathematician, but the graphs and the plan made sense to me. I’m not implying protesters aren’t intelligent, but I hope the plan makes sense to anyone who might clamor for businesses to open too soon. We don’t have to stay home until the devil catches a cold, just until we have better testing and tracking and trained, experienced scientists and medical people — not politicians — tell us it’s reasonably safe.
Even macho guys and kids can get the virus or spread it to someone we love or don’t even know. For cabin fever, there are safe-distance places we can go — not grocery stores — without endangering each other.
I wear my mask to protect you. Won’t you please do likewise?
James H. Dilda
Kernersville
Voting by mail
During my professional life I occasionally needed to be out of town on an Election Day (usually during a primary, as few meetings are held on national Election Day, which is the same in every state). I was so thankful that I could vote by mail before I left home.
Now, in my 80s, I am equally thankful for the opportunity to vote by mail. I miss the socializing of going to the polls and seeing friends, but not the lines and having to stand in front of the voting machine. I also think I make more informed decisions as I can read about candidates and issues at the time I am voting.
Moreover, none of us knows about the weather or, in our current health climate, what the flu and/or the virus situation will be in November. I would hate to miss the opportunity to vote, but if I vote by mail my vote will be safely cast and ready to be counted on Election Day. As an added plus, we’ll be helping the Postal Service.
Mary Lou Moore
Winston-Salem
