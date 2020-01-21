Lawbreaker
President Trump, who was impeached on Dec. 18, broke the law.
When he withheld the aid that Congress approved for Ukraine, he broke the law. That’s what the Government Accountability Office, a nonpartisan watchdog agency that reports to Congress, said on Jan. 16.
“Faithful execution of the law does not permit the President to substitute his own policy priorities for those that Congress has enacted into law,” the GAO said.
Now, maybe he didn’t know better. Who would expect an impulsive, inexperienced, brash government amateur who’s used to bullying his way through the business world to know or even care about the law?
But he still broke it.
Hillary Clinton doesn’t matter. Joe Biden doesn’t matter. Trump broke the law.
So I don’t want to hear any more of that nonsensical claim that he did nothing wrong. He broke the law.
But I’ll bet it won’t stop Trump from claiming he didn’t.
How long is it going to take conservatives to realize they’ve been fooled?
Hank Ruskin
Winston-Salem
Cross the bridge
The Jan. 15 editorial “Assault on environmental sense” echoes the concerns of many citizens, including many conservatives, regarding our current administration’s attitude toward cleaning up the environment. While the executive branch’s powers over environmental policy are huge, the time has come for our congressional leaders to cross the bridge on clean water and air as well as climate change and take action now.
There is a plan that is a conservative, market-based response to climate change. It helps clean the air, improve health, energize the economy and create jobs with no tax investment and actually pauses current EPA regulations for 10 years.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act has been introduced in the House and is a bipartisan response to climate change. We put a price on carbon at the point of introduction into the U.S., then return dividends equally and directly to U.S. households. Investors and consumers will be drawn to renewable energy resources. Households are compensated for any cost increases. Middle- and lower-income households receive more than the cost increases, and those dividends will go back into the economy.
Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis and Rep. Virginia Foxx should endorse HR763 or put their ideas out there for constituents to evaluate. I look forward to hearing from them!
Debra Demske
Winston-Salem
Fiscal conservatives?
Aren’t Republicans supposed to be fiscal conservatives? Then how come our budget deficit is close to $1 trillion? Why is every Trump request for more money approved? Why aren’t Republican legislators standing up for the American taxpayer?
So far, President Trump’s program is “Spend, spend, spend.” And if he doesn’t have the money, switch funds from one account to another — like using Defense Department funds to build the wall.
When are the American people going to return to a focus on fiscal responsibility? Or don’t we care about the massive debt we will pass on to our children? I’d be wary of voting Republican again.
Eileen Frost
Winston-Salem
An impartial jury?
I watched with solemnity as the members of the Senate took a vow “to do fair and impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws” during the impeachment trial of the president. I was stunned by the hypocrisy of several Republican senators.
Some Republicans have claimed that the impeachment of the president is a sham and that no evidence has been presented implicating him in any crime that would require his removed from office. In my opinion, the only sham going on in Washington is the blatant refusal of some Republicans to hear any new witnesses or consider additional evidence.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell unabashedly stated that he would remain “in total coordination with the White House” during the trial. Sen. Lindsey Graham said unequivocally that he has no intention of being a “fair juror” and that he has made up his mind that the president should be acquitted.
If the president is innocent, what are the president and the Republican senators trying to hide? Shouldn’t Americans be allowed to see and hear all of the evidence from both sides to make their own conclusions as to whether or not the president is fit to remain in office?
As I consider the disturbing machinations of the Republican Party surrounding the impeachment, I am reminded of the tag line of “The Washington Post”: “Democracy dies in darkness.” Will the citizens of the United States of America allow this to happen? I hope not.
Linda Setzer Yellen
Kernersville
