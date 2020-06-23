Textbooks needed
North Carolina’s legislature has been defunding the state’s public school system for years. Our schools recently lost 7,000 teaching assistants; instructional facilitators in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County district are next; and a textbook adoption will not be funded this year.
New math and English texts are desperately needed to enable online access for students. What is the problem? The problem is that the legislature refuses to honor its constitutional obligations. For decades, by law, the state government through the textbook commission was required to “adopt and supply” textbooks to all North Carolina students (Art. 115C-12, 9b); in return, county governments would build schools. Legislators amended the enabling law and walked away from their responsibility.
When offered next to nothing by way of state funds, Forsyth County commissioners at their June 10 meeting rightfully refused to stick county taxpayers with the book bill. The term “rightfully” from me will surprise anyone who knows me. I am a high school English teacher and my students have been reading the same textbooks for 15 years.
State legislators have opted instead for tax cuts in the face of budget shortfalls. New leadership in the General Assembly is required if we want new books. Vote this November to change leadership.
Marshall Marvelli
Winston-Salem
The great divide
Several weeks ago, citizens of this state and this country chose to exercise their First Amendment rights to peacefully protest perceived wrongs.
The reason for their dissent? The government, in an attempt to protect the citizenry’s health against the coronavirus, had ordered the shutting of hair salons, nail salons, tattoo parlors and racetracks.
Some with weapons and camouflage appeared on the steps of legislatures. Their constitutional rights were being violated.
Just several weeks later even more citizens risked social distancing to protest. The reason for their dissent? Another killing of an unarmed black man.
Without weapons, and with masks, thousands peacefully protested the inhumane treatment perpetrated upon a race of people. Not needing weapons because there was no need of intimidation with the cause of justice to defend them.
Two protests, as divided as our nation is currently.
John Eder
Winston-Salem
The one person
It appears groups are on a crusade to remove any erected statue of a person because these groups have determined the person so honored has flaws and thus should not be held in esteem.
All the way from Billie Jean King to Justice Thurgood Marshall to the Rev. Billy Graham, these people are flawed — human. Especially Billy Graham! I must’ve heard him say 1,000 times, “I am a sinner.”
So I agree. Let’s remove all statues of anyone in whom, once we research deeply enough, we can find a flaw. Remove them all.
Then, in front of our schools, government buildings, stadiums and coliseums, let’s replace them with the one person who lived on Earth, yet had no flaws. Let’s put statues of Jesus throughout the community and in the town square.
Thanks to those who have begun this process. Now all we have to do is start making the Jesus statues.
Ironic isn’t it? Where did I hear this statement before? “What some intended for bad, I intended for good”?
Can’t wait to see the one perfect person honored by all. Because, it is also written and truly this will take place, “Every knee will bow,” Romans 14:11.
Johnny Highsmith
Mocksville
