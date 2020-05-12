Choosing an America
I recently viewed the video of Ahmaud Arbery, the young black man who was gunned down and killed in Brunswick, Ga. His crime? The obvious one is that he was a black man jogging in a white neighborhood.
The two men who chased him down and killed him claim that he was a burglar. Arbery was not a burglar and he was not armed; he simply did not fit the description of what the assailants viewed as honest, decent and good: being white.
Osama bin Laden was, partially, right. He claimed that after the 9/11 attacks America would become frightened, isolated and oppressive; that we would abandon all the admirable “American” qualities such as the courage to defend our allies, a robust immigration policy to welcome new and fresh ideas and people to our shores, and the freedom to pursue one’s dreams despite race or religious beliefs. Bin Laden was only half right; add profound xenophobia and racism to the stew.
There is nothing exceptional about America at this moment in history. We are quickly embracing the ugly and tragic side of our history. We slaughtered the Native Americans, owned slaves, put children to work in factories, denied women the vote, and well, the list goes on. But, yes, we attempted to change with the New Deal, Civil Rights laws, women’s suffrage and labor laws. Poet Robert Frost spoke of two roads.
It’s time to choose. And we can. Which America is the real America? Vote!
Gary Bolick
Clemmons
Law and justice
Over 42 million babies were killed in the world in 2019 by abortion, but many people fear and panic over the coronavirus.
Democratic N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper and all states leave abortion clinics open seven days a week, but demand that churches and other places close due to the coronavirus. The U.S. Constitution states no state has the authority to close or block the religious freedom of people or churches.
America sees police arrest and fine people going to church or praying in the street, but police support abortion activists’ protests during the coronavirus to support abortions. What type of law and justice exist today?
Many police departments call me several times a week for donations to their police groups, but I state I’m fighting against abortions. We see police releasing criminals from jail during the coronavirus, but placing people who protest abortion and support God in jail. This isn’t justice, but they fight to take the constitutional rights away from others to benefit themselves.
Everyone has freedom of speech and religion, but these rights are denied many as the police are used to support abortion during coronavirus. How can police arrest and enforce illegal actions upon people during the coronavirus?
Boyd Thomas
Welcome
A commendable staff
We would like to address the May 7 article “33 new COVID-19 cases in Forsyth.” The newsworthy portion concerned a recent discovery of two cases of COVID-19 at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation Center of Winston-Salem.
Our mother has been a resident there since August 2017. While her dementia has progressively gotten worse, she is healthy and content at 96 years of age. The entire staff has treated both Mom and us with kindness, compassion, concern and consummate professionalism. When we say the entire staff, we include center administrator Alicia Brown and all administrators. Also, the entire nursing, housekeeping, kitchen, laundry, physical therapy, maintenance and activity staff. We have witnessed all these folks shifting gears as the complexion of the crisis changed daily. They have produced stellar patient outcomes despite the danger to themselves and their families.
While we respect Journal reporter Lee Sanderlin, we think the facilities’ herculean efforts in care and safety were overlooked. We further find it disingenuous to mention infractions from 2104. It appears as grandstanding to mention common nursing home infractions that we remediated prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. Our hats are off to Oak Forest!
Mike Feudale, Gene Feudale and Bonnie Greco
Winston-Salem
No hurry
Regarding the photograph on the front page of your newspaper on May 10 of the reopening of stores at Hanes Mall, a picture is worth a thousand words! I am in no hurry to go shopping for anything after viewing the photograph!
Douglas Livengood
Winston-Salem
