Opportunity to vote
In 2018, I ran a voter registration drive with Community Voters Project. I saw firsthand the importance of expanding the right to vote to all North Carolinians. In meeting and registering voters throughout the state, I would inform citizens of how voting can improve their lives and communities. But instead of working to ensure access to the ballot across the country, President Trump has launched a massive legal fight to block changes to the voting process, including a vote-by-mail proposal. Trump even tweeted universal mail-in voting “shouldn’t be allowed!” yet he voted by mail in 2018.
North Carolina Republicans have worked tirelessly to suppress the vote in North Carolina — with especially restrictive efforts on North Carolina seniors, college students and people of color. By suppressing these voters, they are being denied the resources needed to improve their communities and elect representatives who would fight for them. We must expand who has the opportunity to vote.
North Carolina now has online voter registration, an unprecedented opportunity, because of this public health crisis. By utilizing this tool to register more voters, we improve the strength of our state. I’m working with Organizing Together North Carolina, a statewide organization dedicated to defeating Trump’s agenda, to register thousands of voters across the state.
We all deserve access to the ballot because our democracy depends on the idea that everyone gets the opportunity to participate.
Scott Lewis
Winston-Salem
We are adults
I have listened to Gov. Roy Cooper and all the experts talk about how we need to stay home. Well, we’ve stayed home and the virus is still here. Other states with higher infection rates than ours are letting the citizens make their own decisions. I would like to go to a restaurant to eat, go to a barber shop for a haircut, etc. Open the things up and let us make the decision to participate or not. After all, we are adults.
There will be new infections whether the businesses are open or not. The barbers and shop owners need to work and I need to patronize them. We don’t need dictators. I’m old enough to make these decisions myself.
George E. Meeks
Pfafftown
Testing
On May 14 during his comedy routine, President Trump said, “When you test, you have a case. When you test, you find something is wrong with people. If we didn’t do any testing, we would have very few cases.”
The same is true with pregnancy tests. If we didn’t do any testing, we’d have very few pregnancies.
I laugh at Trump so I won’t cry.
I’m not the first to point out that former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson allegedly called Trump a moron, but I sure wish I were the last. How many times does he have to demonstrate what a moron he is before his followers stop acting like he’s the second coming of Christ?
Henry Tubb
Winston-Salem
True ‘pro-life’
The May 14 story “Study ties drop in cancer deaths to ‘Obamacare’ in some states” reported that states that implemented Obamacare and expanded Medicaid reduced cancer deaths and saved lives. Simply put, Obamacare is pro-life.
Universal access to health care is pro-life. Robust public health is pro-life. Vaccines are pro-life. In a pandemic, social distancing and wearing a mask is pro-life.
So, if you are pro-life and not just pro-fetus, advocate for expanded Medicaid in North Carolina, get your children and yourself vaccinated, practice social distancing and wear a mask!
Harry G. Price
Lewisville
Of course he lies
“Vaccine or no vaccine, we’re back,” President Trump said on May 15.
It’s so funny that he thinks he can make these things true just by proclaiming them. By now even his most ardent supporters know that they can’t believe a word he says.
There was a new whistleblower last week (“Whistleblower: Still no virus plan; nation at risk,” May 15), as if we needed one more competent government figure to step forward and say that Trump was lying about something. Of course he was lying about something. He’s always lying about one thing or another.
But we’re supposed to just believe “Obamagate.”
Not that any of it makes a difference to Trump’s supporters. They know he lies. They don’t care. They’ll still vote for him.
Bobby Fields
Winston-Salem
Testing LTE: [thumbup]. The reference to pregnancy tests warranted a chuckle or two. The fact that Trump set up Mr. Tubbs’ bon mot isn’t so funny.
so much for Russia,Russia,Russiah Huh ?
https://youtu.be/lED40zGnEuM
LTR #2. We are adults. Again, another logic defying letter. He is basically saying that staying home hasn’t worked, that the virus is still here! Does anyone actually believe that? That we would be right where we are now even if we didn’t have stay at home orders? (Sweden) I do think there is a grain of truth somewhere in what he says though. A total lockdown is the safest way to go but we can’t let the economy die either. I understand his frustration. The best path is somewhere in between. We’ve all learned a lot in the past 3-4 months. Some more than others. I think we have learned how to attack the weakness of this virus. Transmission. It isn’t holding mass in door church services or walking into a crowded store without a mask. If we play this smart, we can slowly open up. But we can’t just waltz into a restaurant or salon just because we have cabin fever. Freedom is one thing and common sense and concern for others is more important sometimes. The virus hasn’t changed so we have to. Until we get a vaccine. Flattening the curve so we don’t overwhelm the medical system is still our main goal. Not that we get a haircut or a filet mignon.
[thumbup] Well said, Kamron.
Mr Lewis
Please clarify the following if you please.
1. While seeing & signing voters up were each & everyone you and your group signed were they All legally eligible to vote here in NC ?
2. If not, then doesn't that give the appearance of lack of integrity in the process thus casting a dark shadow of doubt about those supposedly eligible voters ? .
3. While I like you applaud the state's efforts to step into the digital age, yet no mention of what the state will do as far as verification of those online registrations seeing they have yet to discuss or disclose just how many ineligible & dead voters are still on the rolls. And even you Mr Lewis wouldn't want to see or hear about a long dead relative of yours or the state AG 's casting a ballot in the upcoming national election would you ? After all what besides air prevents a fraudulent registration or vote from being cast ?
We, the tax payers who help fund the elections wait for your candid & detailed explanation.
Wow. Steve, you did a fine job of proofreading your exposition, very easy to follow. I favor voting by mail, but I appreciate the clarity.
