Opportunity to vote

In 2018, I ran a voter registration drive with Community Voters Project. I saw firsthand the importance of expanding the right to vote to all North Carolinians. In meeting and registering voters throughout the state, I would inform citizens of how voting can improve their lives and communities. But instead of working to ensure access to the ballot across the country, President Trump has launched a massive legal fight to block changes to the voting process, including a vote-by-mail proposal. Trump even tweeted universal mail-in voting “shouldn’t be allowed!” yet he voted by mail in 2018.

North Carolina Republicans have worked tirelessly to suppress the vote in North Carolina — with especially restrictive efforts on North Carolina seniors, college students and people of color. By suppressing these voters, they are being denied the resources needed to improve their communities and elect representatives who would fight for them. We must expand who has the opportunity to vote.

North Carolina now has online voter registration, an unprecedented opportunity, because of this public health crisis. By utilizing this tool to register more voters, we improve the strength of our state. I’m working with Organizing Together North Carolina, a statewide organization dedicated to defeating Trump’s agenda, to register thousands of voters across the state.

We all deserve access to the ballot because our democracy depends on the idea that everyone gets the opportunity to participate.

Scott Lewis

Winston-Salem

We are adults

I have listened to Gov. Roy Cooper and all the experts talk about how we need to stay home. Well, we’ve stayed home and the virus is still here. Other states with higher infection rates than ours are letting the citizens make their own decisions. I would like to go to a restaurant to eat, go to a barber shop for a haircut, etc. Open the things up and let us make the decision to participate or not. After all, we are adults.

There will be new infections whether the businesses are open or not. The barbers and shop owners need to work and I need to patronize them. We don’t need dictators. I’m old enough to make these decisions myself.

George E. Meeks

Pfafftown

Testing

On May 14 during his comedy routine, President Trump said, “When you test, you have a case. When you test, you find something is wrong with people. If we didn’t do any testing, we would have very few cases.”

The same is true with pregnancy tests. If we didn’t do any testing, we’d have very few pregnancies.

I laugh at Trump so I won’t cry.

I’m not the first to point out that former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson allegedly called Trump a moron, but I sure wish I were the last. How many times does he have to demonstrate what a moron he is before his followers stop acting like he’s the second coming of Christ?

Henry Tubb

Winston-Salem

True ‘pro-life’

The May 14 story “Study ties drop in cancer deaths to ‘Obamacare’ in some states” reported that states that implemented Obamacare and expanded Medicaid reduced cancer deaths and saved lives. Simply put, Obamacare is pro-life.

Universal access to health care is pro-life. Robust public health is pro-life. Vaccines are pro-life. In a pandemic, social distancing and wearing a mask is pro-life.

So, if you are pro-life and not just pro-fetus, advocate for expanded Medicaid in North Carolina, get your children and yourself vaccinated, practice social distancing and wear a mask!

Harry G. Price

Lewisville

Of course he lies

“Vaccine or no vaccine, we’re back,” President Trump said on May 15.

It’s so funny that he thinks he can make these things true just by proclaiming them. By now even his most ardent supporters know that they can’t believe a word he says.

There was a new whistleblower last week (“Whistleblower: Still no virus plan; nation at risk,” May 15), as if we needed one more competent government figure to step forward and say that Trump was lying about something. Of course he was lying about something. He’s always lying about one thing or another.

But we’re supposed to just believe “Obamagate.”

Not that any of it makes a difference to Trump’s supporters. They know he lies. They don’t care. They’ll still vote for him.

Bobby Fields

Winston-Salem

Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

Load comments