From the heart
After seeing the callous, heart-wrenching murder of George Floyd, I knew it was time for me to join the protest in a way that I am familiar with, writing letters of opinion and protest.
I am a person who has felt the effect of zealous, callous law-enforcement officers brought on members of my family.
I am an author and I cannot find words to express how I feel about how this man died. It was such an unnecessary and vicious act that made thousands of people angry, weary and sad.
Training is taught, yes; however, change must come from the heart. I believe when the heart changes, the life changes.
We the people surely need the police to help us and keep the law.
What we don’t need is officers who act as if they don’t care about the humanity of man.
Training is an absolute, but the humanity of man can no longer be ignored.
Proverbs 23:7 reads, “As a man thinketh in his heart, so is he.” That’s a Scripture for all of us, even policemen.
Jessie Meadows Crockett
Winston-Salem
Learning
Anyone losing sleep over prejudice and racial injustice, the worsening pandemic, unemployment and economic collapse, poor education and the climate crisis? I am. A month ago I wrote to the Journal about supporting Terri LeGrand for N.C. Senate 31, Dan Besse for N.C. House 74 and Cal Cunningham for U.S. Senate. I urged readers to learn more about and support them. Since then I have been taking my own advice by attending their online town halls, fundraising events and listening sessions. I learned that they have earned the respect of a number of other great candidates, adding to my watch list.
Josh Stein is running for N.C. attorney general. The attorney general protects families from crime by prosecuting cases, overseeing criminal appeals, operating the state crime lab and assisting local law enforcement. This is even more important during the current period of unrest.
Running for lieutenant governor is Yvonne Lewis Holley. She would help Gov. Roy Cooper implement the N.C. Clean Energy Plan to create jobs and protect us from extreme weather.
Jenna Wadsworth is running for commissioner of agriculture. I heard her say, “By moving away from partisan politics, I think we are better able to go into communities and raise them up.” Elisabeth Motsinger is running for N.C. House 75. She has done a fantastic job on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board for 12 years and will do even better in Raleigh. When elected, this team will bring about a better tomorrow for us all.
Gus Preschle
Lewisville
Trump percentages
I’m not a big conspiracy guy. When I’m around people who outline elaborate schemes to explain bad things that happen in our country, I get very uncomfortable.
But I may need to be more open-minded to conspiracy plot lines. So here goes.
In 2016, based on Edison Research exit polls, Donald Trump secured the following percentages among key groups of voters:
- Blacks 8%
- LGBTQ 14%
- Women 42%
- Military Service 61%
- White evangelicals 81%
If Trump can secure the same or a larger percentage of votes from the groups above in November, he can win again. But given Trump’s tweets, executive orders, policies and politics, can he really get the same or more? Can he get more than 8% of the black vote in 2020 in the wake of George Floyd? Or 14% of the LGBTQ vote after the health care rollback? Or 42% of women who don’t appreciate being grabbed or paying porn stars? Or 61% of soldiers and vets who respect our Joint Chiefs of Staff? Or 81% of evangelicals who don’t take kindly to the Bible being used as a prop? I just don’t see it.
But what if Trump doesn’t want to be reelected? It was always a question whether he really wanted to win in 2016. And the job hasn’t been much fun.
Therein lies the conspiracy. Trump knows exactly what he’s doing!
Brad Zabel
Pfafftown
