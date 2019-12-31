Agree to disagree
On Dec. 29, you printed the columns “How Americans can break our bitter impasse” by David Ignatius; “A year-long experiment in democracy” by Byron Williams and “Psychology and political division” by John Hood. Do I sense a theme?
As divisive as 2019 was — as divisive as the last several years have been — wouldn’t it be great if we could start turning the tide back toward national unity in 2020?
I agree with Byron Williams, though; not only is division overrated, but it’s probably not possible. There’s no way that rational people can celebrate President Trump’s deceit and immorality and it seems like there’s no way his followers are going to stop claiming he’s the greatest thing since Jesus Christ. The best we can hope is to agree to disagree and change the subject.
But maybe we can begin with baby steps. I’m quite willing to admit that there have been worse people in American history than Donald Trump if his supporters are willing to admit that there have been better. Any takers?
Louis Fann
Winston-Salem
‘Flawed’ people
President Trump has always presented a trap for evangelicals into which many willingly leaped.
Saying that “God can use him despite his flaws” is a step away from turning a blind eye to the pastor who molests children. Sure, he’s a pervert, but did you hear him preach? He’s bringing people into the building who never came before.
Yes, God used “flawed” people in the Bible, particularly in the Old Testament. But he decided who he would use, not his followers. And when those “flawed” people exposed their flaws, like King David, his prophets, like Nathan, didn’t overlook their sin — they confronted their sin.
I don’t think that’s the real issue, though. Evangelicals delight in Trump’s depraved ramblings, performed for their behalf. Like Pastor Robert Jeffress, they smile and enthuse because Trump is fighting a very ugly fight on their behalf, to keep them at the top of the food chain.
Satan offered Jesus political power; all Jesus had to do was bow down to him.
Evangelicals took the deal that Jesus refused.
James T. Fuller
Winston-Salem
‘Something for something’
On Dec. 18, President Trump held a rally in Battle Creek, Mich., where he once again demonstrated his propensity for expecting “something for something” and his total lack of empathy.
As reported in some news outlets, he disparaged the memory of the late Rep. John Dingell, the longest-serving congressman in history, who died earlier this year. He did so after Dingell’s wife, Debbie Dingell, who now holds his seat, voted to impeach Trump.
A much more obvious example of Trump’s demand to get “something for something” can be found in his speech. (Google “C-SPAN, President Trump rally in Battle Creek, Michigan,” cue the video around 1:18:15.) In it, Trump says: “I see a woman, Carolyn Maloney. She’s a long-time — nothing much, believe me. She’s a congresswoman from Manhattan, east side ... Her first race, I helped her. She was always so nice — ‘Oh, thank you, thank you’ I made lots of contributions over the years ... So what happens? I make lots of contributions, years and years and years. I go run. The first person I see — Carolyn Maloney! ‘I raise my hand to impeach.’ Well, give me back the damn money that I’ve been paying her for so many years!” (Laughter, cheers and applause erupt from the crowd.) “Let her pay me back all the money!”
It sounds like Trump expected something from the congresswoman for his money.
(For Trump’s comment about Dingell, continue listening to the video of his speech at about 1:19:00.)
Anthony Colburn
Tobaccoville
Support the president
My prayer for 2020 is that liberals will stop all their criticism and rejection of the traditions and standards that have made America the envy of the world. We should not exchange what works, what is good, with untested practices.
President Trump loves America and is trying to keep it great. He deserves our support, not scorn over every little nitpicky thing.
Judy Sheppard
Winston-Salem
LTR#4 Support the President. Judy, Judy, Judy. I’m a liberal and I am at a loss to know which of our traditions and standards I have criticized and rejected. And by untested practices I assume you are referring to socialism. America is already a partly socialist country, with a mixed economy and many government programs that serve the public good. Social Security is a “socialist” program: it’s a government-run pension system that cuts out private money managers. Medicare – a single-payer, government-run health insurance program for those over 65 – is too. Medicare-For-All would simply extend this to the rest of the population. And to say Trump loves America is laughable. Trump loves Trump. He would sell his mother to the Arabs if he could make a buck. He doesn’t deserve our support, he is unfit. And I wouldn’t complain if Trump was just guilty of “nitpicky things” but it is not. He is a career, habitable criminal and liar and has committed many crimes before and since the 2016 election. He deserves impeachment and removal. So you go vote for Trump but forget your prayer. Some of us liberals pray too.
