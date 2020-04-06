Pettiness and gutlessness

Let’s recap: Around March 17, the president of the United States instructed his Treasury Secretary to “negotiate” with our Congress on a relief package for Americans. Over the course of the next eight or nine days, the leaders of Congress from both major parties, along with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, “negotiated” a $2.2 trillion relief package for the American people. It was a bipartisan deal, with give and take from all three sides, that passed the Senate 96-0 on March 25.

Next, on March 27, the House of Representatives, by an almost unanimous vote — a bipartisan vote — also approved the $2.2 trillion relief package for Americans. Finally, later in the afternoon of March 27, the president of the United States signed the relief package that was negotiated by both major parties and the president’s representative.

The $2.2 trillion relief bill for all Americans was a truly biprtisan effort. How does the president react? As the petty little man he is. He didn’t invite a single member of the Democratic Party to the formal signing of the historic bipartisan relief bill.

How do the Republican Party leaders in Congress act? As the gutless little minions that they are. None of them said a thing about the failure of the president to bring in the leaders of the Democratic Party to share in the history signing ceremony — the signing of a historic bipartisan relief bill.

For shame! (But then again — what else is new?)

David Botchin

Winston-Salem

3 a.m. call

The April 2 letter to the editor “The loser” shows why liberals embrace someone like former Vice President Joe Biden. Speaking of Trump and the pandemic, the writer complains about the president “taking steps then to close our borders.” Maybe the letter writer hasn’t noticed what Trump has been pushing for his entire presidency.

Liberals have a choice in November. If you are worried that this crisis could happen again, ask yourself these questions. Which candidate is more likely to cut off air travel from an infected country? Which candidate is more likely to close the borders? Which candidate is more likely to be tough on the country that is not forthcoming about the origins of the virus?

Remember when we were assured that Hillary Clinton was the best prepared for the 3 a.m. phone call? Are you going to risk your family’s health to a man who may not know the difference between 3 a.m. and 3 p.m.?

The letter writer concludes she doesn’t understand why people refuse to see through Trump. If we get stuck with Joe Biden, perhaps the writer will finally get a clue.

Harry R. Cooke

Winston-Salem

Such a leader

Throughout my life, whether in politics or any other field, I have admired former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill above all others. And I have wished for his return.

Now he’s back, with the same passion, drive, intelligence — and guts. He is Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York.

If only our country had such a leader.

J. Charles Culbreath

Winston-Salem

