Pettiness and gutlessness
Let’s recap: Around March 17, the president of the United States instructed his Treasury Secretary to “negotiate” with our Congress on a relief package for Americans. Over the course of the next eight or nine days, the leaders of Congress from both major parties, along with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, “negotiated” a $2.2 trillion relief package for the American people. It was a bipartisan deal, with give and take from all three sides, that passed the Senate 96-0 on March 25.
Next, on March 27, the House of Representatives, by an almost unanimous vote — a bipartisan vote — also approved the $2.2 trillion relief package for Americans. Finally, later in the afternoon of March 27, the president of the United States signed the relief package that was negotiated by both major parties and the president’s representative.
The $2.2 trillion relief bill for all Americans was a truly biprtisan effort. How does the president react? As the petty little man he is. He didn’t invite a single member of the Democratic Party to the formal signing of the historic bipartisan relief bill.
How do the Republican Party leaders in Congress act? As the gutless little minions that they are. None of them said a thing about the failure of the president to bring in the leaders of the Democratic Party to share in the history signing ceremony — the signing of a historic bipartisan relief bill.
For shame! (But then again — what else is new?)
David Botchin
Winston-Salem
3 a.m. call
The April 2 letter to the editor “The loser” shows why liberals embrace someone like former Vice President Joe Biden. Speaking of Trump and the pandemic, the writer complains about the president “taking steps then to close our borders.” Maybe the letter writer hasn’t noticed what Trump has been pushing for his entire presidency.
Liberals have a choice in November. If you are worried that this crisis could happen again, ask yourself these questions. Which candidate is more likely to cut off air travel from an infected country? Which candidate is more likely to close the borders? Which candidate is more likely to be tough on the country that is not forthcoming about the origins of the virus?
Remember when we were assured that Hillary Clinton was the best prepared for the 3 a.m. phone call? Are you going to risk your family’s health to a man who may not know the difference between 3 a.m. and 3 p.m.?
The letter writer concludes she doesn’t understand why people refuse to see through Trump. If we get stuck with Joe Biden, perhaps the writer will finally get a clue.
Harry R. Cooke
Winston-Salem
Such a leader
Throughout my life, whether in politics or any other field, I have admired former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill above all others. And I have wished for his return.
Now he’s back, with the same passion, drive, intelligence — and guts. He is Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York.
If only our country had such a leader.
J. Charles Culbreath
Winston-Salem
L1: Impeachment payback, not surprising, but a display of unity in a time of crisis would have been presidential. Childish petulance and pettiness reigned, and still do, judging from his daily briefings.
L2: Muslims and Latinxs did not bring this virus to the US. I defer further comment to those who usually respond to Harry. Get the popcorn and settle in.
Bingo 😀
L3: Cuomo is certainly the person of the moment, and he would win in a walk. But, unless the convention deadlocks on the first ballot, it appears Joltin’ Joe will be the nominee. I doubt the EC will go Trump’s way this time.
LTR#2 3am call. I believe Trump has already had his audition for how his performance would go when faced with a global pandemic and he has failed at every turn. That is fact. What you propose about Biden is just your opinion since he has not had the chance to show us how he would handle a similar situation. He may perform brilliantly like Chancellor Merkel of Germany. Trump has not. Trump partially closed the borders from China and Europe but it did no good. A leader does more than close borders. Trump argues with reporters and touts his lack luster ratings. Gives false hope and pushes an untested drug. Most of all he blames others for his blunders. He tells Dem governors they have to get their own supplies. Similar to George Bush in Katrina. But as soon as the governors succeed Trump will be there to take credit. I’ll put my vote on Biden. I’ve seen enough of what a full blown mentally ill child with clinical narcissistic Personality disorder can do to a whole country in the space of Just three months. Enjoy your cult!
