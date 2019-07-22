‘Let them leave’
“If they don’t like it, let them leave,” Trump said on a North Carolina stage on Wednesday, as if to say, “That’s all I’m saying” (“Trump slams congresswomen; crowd roars, ‘Send her back!’ July 18).
But that’s not what he tweeted on July 14. He tweeted that four American citizens, three born on American soil, elected public servants, “originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe” and should “go back” to them.
Go back to America? Come on, we know that’s not what he meant. He meant that these four Americans aren’t really American.
Why? Because they criticize him — and because they have dark skin.
Of course it’s racism. Would he tell a white legislator to “go back” to another country? It would be absurd.
His tweet should be recognized by everyone as absurd, too. Instead, he had a North Carolina audience chanting, “Send her back!”
Trump has lied about the statements and beliefs of “the Squad,” especially Rep. Ilhan Omar, and his followers eat it up. This is a dark time for our state, and one that will prove to be embarrassing in the future, when everyone sobers up.
Rodney Page
Winston-Salem
Loving America
After President Trump’s Sunday racist tirade, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said, “We love all people in this country, and that’s why we believe health care is a human right. We love all children in this country, and because we do, that’s why we fight for all children through college.”
Democrats worked during the Obama administration to provide health care to 20 million Americans who didn’t previously have it. Republicans have been trying ever since to take it away — while lying about their intentions.
Who really hates America? The people who are working for the good of the nation? Or the people who don’t want Americans to be able to go to the doctor or to college or to make a decent day’s wages?
Daniel Jansen
Winston-Salem
Separate standards
It seems two separate standards apply when discussing the law as it pertains to the actions of a Republican president as opposed to a Democratic one.
Here’s a section from the Mueller report, Volume I Section IV. A. 5:
“ ‘Crown prosecutor of Russia … offered to provide the Trump Campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia’ as ‘part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.’ Trump Jr. immediately responded that ‘if it’s what you say I love it,’ and arranged the meeting. …”
Consider if the names were changed:
“ ‘Crown prosecutor of Russia … offered to provide the Clinton Campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Trump and his dealings with Russia’ as ‘part of Russia and its government’s support for Ms. Clinton.’ Chelsea Clinton immediately responded that ‘if it’s what you say I love it,’ and arranged the meeting. …”
Where is the concern for the well-being of our country, government and yes, safety?
In 2016, had this same evidence been released incriminating President Clinton, I would have wholeheartedly supported her impeachment and urged the Senate to convict her. We are talking about Russian President Vladimir Putin, a man who has killed journalists, the former head of the KGB, and now Trump’s avid supporter. Why? Maybe it is simple. Putin is just a good Republican now.
Gary Bolick
Clemmons
