Patriotism
I took the oath to protect the U.S. Constitution. My father, his four brothers, my grandfather, my mother’s brother, my father-in-law and his two brothers, they all took the oath to defend against enemies, both foreign and domestic.
I am an American. I am affiliated with a party. I may not agree with policies of others, but I want to protect our common thread of freedom, the Constitution. It sets down our right to vote for representation.
To demand a foreign country influence our votes in exchange for life-saving aid is a despicable action. For a surgeon to demand you vote for his candidate before he removes the malignant tumor is a despicable action. Extorting foreign aid in suppressing our rights is a despicable action. Why would any country want to be our ally? Because they have no choice? How can this action not be a crime?
As children, my brother and I would stand at attention and salute the TV as the station signed off. As we watched the waving flag and listened to the national anthem, our pride would soar. Our father, who was in Vietnam at the time, had taught us the proper way to salute and stand at attention. He taught us to love our country. It was a sight to see him in his dress blues!
When I stand at attention to the flag, I still feel that pride resonating through me.
Our democracy is under attack. We must defend it.
Chuck Shelton
Winston-Salem
Improving the system
Re: the Oct. 27 Journal article, “History course not dead, backers say:”
I was encouraged to read that Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Superintendent Angela P. Hairston is promoting the Freedom School program in Winston-Salem, and urge the Board of Education to seriously consider her recommendation. Principal Amber Baker invited me a few years ago to read at the Freedom School at Kimberly Park Elementary School. While I am concerned about the lack of diversity in schools like Kimberly Park, I am encouraged that community leaders and the board are putting serious thought and work into improving the system and helping all students succeed.
As the leader of a company investing deeply in Winston-Salem, my top concern is education. The character-building skills that come from Freedom Schools are critical building blocks for a successful 21st-century city. It is these types of steps that give me hope and pride to be a part of Winston-Salem’s economic future.
Clay Grubb
Charlotte
Grubb is the CEO of Grubb Properties. — the editor
Three reasons
Republican Sen. John Kennedy says the determining factor of the president’s impeachment is motive: It’s all about whether President Trump’s request for Ukrainian assistance — the infamous “quid pro quo” — was because he was fighting corruption or because he was looking for dirt on his political opponent, Joe Biden.
There are three reasons I believe Trump’s motive was wrong and impeachable. One is that on the transcript summary of what Trump insists was “a perfect phone call,” Trump says he wants Ukraine to investigate Biden. Not corruption, not the election, but he specifically says he wants help on “Biden.”
Second, as far as we know, Trump hasn’t been fighting corruption anywhere else — not in Russia, not in Syria, certainly not in Saudi Arabia, only in Ukraine, where Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, conducted business. Trump couldn’t care less about corruption.
Third, because Trump lies. He lies all the time. Why in the world would anyone believe he’s innocent just on his say-so?
Gregory Berry
Winston-Salem
