There have been a lot of letters thanking our essential workers. I want to add to them by celebrating the staff of the Forsyth County Library and, in particular, the Southside Branch staff. Keeping the libraries open is difficult, but it is sanity-saving to say the least. These folks go over and above the call of duty to keep me (and everyone else) supplied with books and other material. I am always impressed with the hospitality, expertise, helpfulness and knowledge demonstrated by these folks, but in this challenging time, they exceed all measure of expectation. The staff at the Southside Branch remains unflappable and friendly, and our community benefits. I know this is true for all branches.
It’s important to acknowledge excellence, especially now. I, and many, many others, are immensely grateful for the incredible job that our library workers are doing. I don’t know how I would survive without books! Thanks to all our library system employees. You are both essential and significant.
Joyce Carter
Winston-Salem
Their best?
Over the weekend I saw video footage of those proud patriots outside the governor’s residence in Michigan, exposing themselves to a deadly pathogen to own the libs, and some of them were waving Confederate flags.
Michigan was not a Confederate state. There’s no “Southern heritage” there for them to honor. So when those clowns march around with those flags, do they stand for white supremacy or rebellion against the United States? Or are they just idiots who want to say, “Look at me, I have a flag”?
How about the protesters we see here every now and then? Same thing?
These protesters — “We demand haircuts and one more paycheck before we die from virus exposure!” — let’s just say they are not sending us their best.
Roger L. Mack
Winston-Salem
An irresponsible act
Recently, our president tweeted a series of exhortations to his followers about “liberating” places such as Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia where people are protesting edicts from Democratic governors regarding sheltering-in-place. Their vendetta has been formed under the pretense of their constitutional rights and are deemed to correct “overreaches” by those who wish to ignore policies that will keep the COVID-19 curve from spiking.
President Trump’s encouragement of these protests is yet another irresponsible partisan and political act that denies the expertise of our epidemiologists. The protests are not only dangerous for those who participate, but they are another slap in the face to the facts, to the common good and to our health care workers who put themselves on the line for the sick and vulnerable. This is not about liberation, as true liberation concerns the well-being of all people. No, this is about believing in a distorted illusion of freedom that is rooted in self-interest and is disconnected from the reality that we are all interconnected and interdependent.
These protesters should possess extreme caution when following the instruction of our duplicitous leader. For those who are wielding protest signs that read, “Give me liberty or give me death!” may tragically discover that they think they are fighting for the former, when in reality they are asking for the latter.
Jonathan Gaska
Winston-Salem
In agreement
I totally agree with the April 16 letter “In a dream.”
Gov. Roy Cooper and most every governor in the country including the federal government from the top down, including doctors and scientists, were ill-advised to shut down the country. How dare they? What were they thinking? Now I have to get my grandchildren to cut my hair.
As Herbert Morrison said, “Oh, the humanity!”
Wendell Burton
Advance
Another dream
I dreamed I was standing outside the Governor’s Mansion in Raleigh. I was holding a sign that said: “Governor, I didn’t want my family to die. Did you?”
Beside me was my hair stylist. He was holding a sign that said: “Governor, I really wanted my family to live. Didn’t you?”
Behind us were hundreds of thousands of distraught Tarheel business owners, employees and independent contractors. They were there because they had lost loved ones because some few North Carolinians, too impatient to wait until it was safe, pressured the governor to end his stay-at-home order too quickly.
In unison, a roaring cry broke out: “Governor, was it worth it?”
Monty Owen
Winston-Salem
