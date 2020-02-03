An investigation
President Abraham Lincoln once said that “a house divided against itself cannot stand.” For the last three years, Democrats have been acting like a 10-year-old boy using a 12-pound sledgehammer to kill a mouse. In their desperate effort to rid themselves of President Trump, they continue missing their target, bashing “our” house with every swing, and the U.S. Constitution as well.
For their latest swing of the hammer, the Democrats are saying Trump directed a scheme to solicit foreign help in his 2020 reelection campaign by withholding official acts from the government of Ukraine in order to coerce and secure political interference in our domestic affairs. In other words, this whole thing can be boiled down to Trump asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into possible corruption issues involved in Vice President Joe Biden’s threat to block $1 billion in loan guarantees promised to Ukraine in 2014.
All the huffing and puffing about the president: violating his oath of office, placing the integrity of the 2020 election into jeopardy, withholding an Oval Office visit from Zelensky, obstruction of Congress and delaying delivery of a $400 million foreign aid package is nothing but overwrought obfuscation of the fact that the only reason they are impeaching the president is to obstruct an investigation into the Biden’s dealings in Ukraine, and possibly elsewhere.
How interested would we be that an east European country was investigating a former vice president? A lot? A little? Not so much?
John Pope
Winston-Salem
Still time to get creative
In my Dec. 2 letter “Get creative,” I anticipated that the House would impeach and the Senate would vote not to uphold. We’re currently in the trial phase with 70% of Americans believing Trump did something wrong and 60% believing his actions were illegal (before hearing from former national security advisor John Bolton). The question no longer seems to be whether President Trump did something wrong, but whether his offenses are impeachable. An all-or-nothing Senate decision on impeachment risks failing to achieve a measure of justice in the eyes of many Republicans or Democrats.
Article I, Section 3, Clause 7 of the Constitution really does suggest that there is room for creativity here. The Senate can consider other punishments that “shall not extend further than removal from office and disqualification.”
Here are two additional thoughts on possible consequences:
1. Find the president guilty of engaging a foreign country in our election process and remove him from office, but don’t disqualify him from future participation. In this scenario, he is able to run again in 2020 and the American people can again elect him if they choose.
2. Find the president guilty of engaging a foreign country in our election process and allow him to remain in office for the duration of his term, but disqualify him from future participation in our government. In this scenario, no one can say that it’s a partisan attempt to undo the results of the 2016 election. Let’s get creative!
Brad Zabel
Pfafftown
Screwball mission
On Jan. 27, President Trump’s defense attorney Pam Bondi spent two hours promoting the discredited Russian conspiracy theory with which Trump defends his wrongful actions.
Even if either Biden did anything wrong, Trump’s actions wouldn’t be justified. If Trump were truly concerned about corruption, like he claims, and had legitimate suspicions of the Bidens, he should have asked the Justice Department look into it rather than send his private attorney on a screwball mission to up-end official U.S. diplomacy.
Trump is either a liar or incompetent or both. He was the cause of his own impeachment.
Martin Smith
Winston-Salem
Lewinsky
I think our nation owes Monica Lewinsky an apology.
Roger L. Mack
Winston-Salem
Last LTE: What is the point of this obscure LTE? But, if the writer says so: Monica, I am sorry voters elected a predator. And I am sorry you dallied with him.
LTR#1 An investigation. Mr. Pope. The question is: Can the President chase down any and all conspiracy theories he wants, however he wants? The obvious answer is, “No.” Trump wasn’t even chasing down a conspiracy theory. Trump rattled on and on in 2016 about Hillary’s emails. No truth but he kept saying it. If she did anything wrong why isn’t she in jail? Now with Biden, Trump is going to ride this totally fabricated story til Nov. if Biden is the nominee. If Bernie wins, Trump will set the record for how many times you can say socialist and Communist. No policy ideas, just slander.
