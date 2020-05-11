On the front line
Health care providers are on the front line of the COVID 19 pandemic, providing compassionate care as both their personal and professional lives are disrupted. The public, rightfully so, continually thank doctors and nurses. Yet, many other health care providers are meeting the call to action, compelling me to bring attention to the value of the often overlooked and misunderstood physician assistant (PA) profession.
PAs diagnose illness, develop treatment plans, prescribe medications and often serve as a patient’s principal health care provider. With thousands of hours of medical training, PAs practice in every state and in every medical setting and specialty.
North Carolina is home to some of the best PA educational programs in the country, including programs in the Triad at Wake Forest, Elon and High Point universities. In fact, the PA profession began at Duke University when Dr. Eugene Stead developed a program for Navy corpsmen, transforming their combat medic training into a new profession.
Now, a half century later, more than 7,000 PAs in North Carolina, including 1,200 in the Triad, are practicing team-based medicine and providing care to patients.
PAs are currently on the front line, screening patients, working in ICUs and EDs, and continuing to provide care to acutely and chronically ill patients through the rapidly expanding world of telehealth. North Carolina needs PAs. Whenever and wherever, PAs answer the call.
PAs serve, and put patients first.
John H. Cain
Winston-Salem
Cain is the president of the Piedmont Association of Physician Assistants. — the editor
Take a look
In the May 8 letter “Prioritizing life,” the writer stated, “It took a pandemic to make the values of the Republican Party crystal clear: money over life.”
Really? I don’t think the Republican Party has a monopoly on the “money over life” value. To refresh the letter writer’s memory, just take a look at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the minions who follow her as if she’s The Higher Power. The sneaking Democrats are not totally blameless.
Mona Potts
Advance
Changing direction
Recently, N.C. state Sen. Joyce Krawiec criticized Gov. Roy Cooper’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis by using the “cure shouldn’t be worse than the disease” talking points espoused by right-wing funders. Krawiec does not offer any alternative plan, just complains to try to score political points.
Krawiec ignores that the crisis is made worse because she and her Republican colleagues have refused to expand Medicaid, a program that could provide health care for many of the essential workers who do not have health insurance. She ignores that the economic fallout is worse because our Republican legislature gutted our unemployment insurance system. She ignores the economic hardship of many essential workers who are paid a minimum wage that has not been increased in years. She ignores that defunding of public health services by the Republican legislature has made the crisis worse.
Fortunately, we have a chance to change direction in November by voting for Terri LeGrand, who is challenging Krawiec. Terri LeGrand has devoted her life to working with disadvantaged people and understands the challenges and needs of working families. Terri can’t cure the coronavirus, but she will work to adopt policies that will help our essential workers, strengthen our unemployment insurance and improve access to medical care.
Bill Blancato
Winston-Salem
‘Donor states’
In reading the May 8 letter “False choices” excoriating New York and Illinois for monetary shenanigans, it’s important to note that New York and Illinois are “donor states” in that they contribute more to the federal government than they receive.
In the most recent financial reportIng from the federal government, New York contributed $281.2 billion to the fed while receiving $220.6 billion. Illinois contributed $161 billion while receiving $131 billion. North Carolina contributed $82 billion while receiving $113.1 billion. This subsidy for states like North Carolina happens every single year.
Should New York and Illinois ask North Carolina if they can have the difference back? Perhaps they just did.
Stephen F. Doran
Winston-Salem
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.