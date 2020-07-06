Competency?
The writer of the June 30 letter “Biden’s competency” worries that Joe Biden doesn’t make sense when he speaks. Here’s President Trump from a June 25 interview when Sean Hannity asked about top priorities for his second term:
“Well, one of the things that will be really great… You know, the word experience is still good. I always say talent is more important than experience, I’ve always said that. But the word experience is a very important word. It’s a very important meeting.
“I never did this before. I never slept over in Washington. I was in Washington, I think, 17 times, all of a sudden, I’m president of the United States, you know the story. I’m riding down Pennsylvania Avenue with our First Lady and I say, ‘This is great.’ But I didn’t know very many people in Washington, it wasn’t my thing. I was from Manhattan, from New York. Now I know everybody, and I have great people in the administration. You make some mistakes, like, you know, an idiot like Bolton, all he wanted to do is drop bombs on everybody, you don’t have to drop bombs on everybody, you don’t have to kill people.”
We have the president voters deserve. Please vote in November.
Greg Satusky
Winston-Salem
A Christian distinction
In the July 3 letter “Christians and racism,” the writer takes issue with a previous letter that stated Jesus is the cure for racism by stating “American Christianity has failed miserably to confront racism,” then going on to list some good points that Christians should be ashamed of.
Many of us Christians make a distinction between “American Christianity” and New Testament Christianity; a distinction not obvious from the bird’s eye. Many of us (black and white) know from personal experience that racism does, in fact, have a cure in Jesus Christ (not in “church”).
American Christianity has failed to confront racism. But not all American Christians subscribe to that broad brush.
Brian Lineberry
East Bend
Singled out
I’m not getting it. I am a white senior citizen living on the west side and regularly shop at Harris Teeter, always wearing a mask. Last weekend I saw several white shoppers without masks. I contacted Harris Teeter, Lowe’s Foods and Winston-Salem police and discovered that mask-wearing would not be enforced, merely “encouraged.” But this apparently was not the case for Charles Redell Moody at Cook’s Flea Market (“Arrest captured in viral video,” June 29).
He should have been wearing a mask, as should all of us when out in public. So why was this enforced against Moody and none of the white shoppers I encountered? White privilege again?
The mandate should be enforced uniformly and universally and Black shoppers should not be singled out.
Catherine Morrissette
Winston-Salem
Enough is enough
As President Trump continues his erratic and irresponsible behavior, the result is distancing and even condemnation of his actions from long-time Republicans and conservatives. Like them, I can no longer stand silent. Enough has been said about his mental stability, narcissism and putting his reelection over the interests of our country. As I see it, his most obvious and egregious offense is to ignore his own White House document regarding the COVID-19 recommendations. All medical experts have concluded that wearing masks during the pandemic saves lives. Yet we have a president who objects to this and discourages his followers from wearing them. How many lives is this costing us, and at what economic costs?
Our nation, and rightfully so, is mourning the loss of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer who is being charged with murder. How does Trump justify the cost of many lives over not wearing masks? Trump’s actions are costing American lives with no retribution, unlike the police officer in Minneapolis.
The time has come for Trump to take his “reality show” back to show business and return the country to the principles upon which it was founded, not fears, lies, deception and divisiveness.
I have been a life-long Republican, but enough is enough.
Ken Burkel
Clemmons
A great mix
Many thanks to the Journal for regularly printing the Sunday columns of Richard Groves and Byron Williams. While I particularly enjoyed this past Sunday’s columns, they always bring a mix of Christian tradition, understanding of the modern world and that currently rare quality, nuance. It’s very cool to realize that the two columns I look forward to most are from members of our local community.
David Harold
Winston-Salem
