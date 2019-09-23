Last week, every day
Last week — last week alone — President Trump acted to reduce U.S. auto-emission standards, even though auto manufacturers support higher standards, and even though reducing standards will lead to greater air pollution.
Also last week, Trump reduced USDA inspections at pork-processing plants. (What could go wrong?)
And he suppressed a whistle-blower allegation from a national intelligence agent that could show he endangered national security.
It also came to light that he may have tried to bribe Ukrainian officials to investigate one of his political foes.
Oh, he also spread a lie about Rep. Ilhan Omar that could endanger her life and, while visiting his wall site on the border, almost gave away sensitive information that could allow people to disable its technical capabilities.
This was a typical week.
Every day there’s something with this president. Every day he does something that is immoral, ignorant and/or possibly illegal. It’s as if he gets up every morning and says, what can I do today that will be disruptive? It’s exhausting. No wonder the U.S. House doesn’t go after one thing — just wait 15 minutes; he’ll do something else.
And our senatorial representatives, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, sit shaking in fear that the president may tweet something at them.
This is not normal. This is not how the presidency should be or how America should be. For the good of the nation, this needs to end. Four more years of this daily turmoil and the nation will explode.
Leland Stoat
Winston-Salem
More vulnerable
A recent letter to the Journal (“Four horsemen,” Sept. 7) stated that having policemen on horses patrolling the streets is a waste of money. Not only would purchasing the horses, being responsible for their maintenance, clean-up, etc., be a waste of money, it seems the policemen would be more vulnerable to anyone who is out to kill them.
Sitting high upon horses would make them easy targets.
Wouldn’t interacting with citizens on eye level be safer and more effective? How about saving the money that would be required to implement such a program for a more worthy cause?
Perhaps we could use the money for schools instead.
Tommye Gengo
Winston-Salem
Work together
On Sept. 20, millions of people around the world joined together to recognize climate change as our most serious problem and say that we need to work together to solve it. A large group of people here in Winston-Salem joined this action. The point of all of these demonstrations is that science is fact, climate change is real and we need to do something about it!
Climate change is our most important problem. We need to contact Congress and reduce our personal use of fossil fuels. We need to support HR 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. When passed, this bill will help reduce the carbon entering the air by placing a fee on carbon with the proceeds of this fee being returned to the people of the United States.
So, some of the best things we can do are to contact Congress and support HR 763, make sure our next cars are electric and recycle as much as we can. These are some of the first actions to take, but they are just a start.
Let’s work together to reduce climate change so the world does not keep getting hotter every year. Think of our children and grandchildren and what the world will be like in the future if we do not make changes. We all need to help solve this problem.
Ronald Sigrist
Kernersville
No
No American blood for Saudi oil. No American blood for Saudi oil. No American blood for Saudi oil.
Mary Linda Knox
Winston-Salem
Afraid of socialists
Darn! I was just getting used to being afraid of immigrants. Now, I’m being told that I need to be very afraid of socialists.
I just looked up “socialism” in the dictionary. It says that socialism is where the government owns the means of production and distribution of goods.
But the Democrats are proposing ideas to improve health care and clean up the environment, so not socialism.
Whew! Nothing to see here!
Brad Lindsey
Clemmons
