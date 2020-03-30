It’s here
COVID-19 is here in Winston-Salem. People are generally following social distancing to decrease the spread of the virus. But we are still left with the uneasy feeling that when people do get sick, they won’t be able to get tested and they won’t have a hospital bed to go to if they are found to have the virus. We can act now to answer that concern.
The students at our several universities and colleges have packed up and gone home. College housing has empty beds. People are foregoing travel and hotels have empty beds. So why can’t we act quickly to outfit these facilities as beds for folks who have COVID-19? The college housing has the advantage of having a college cafeteria on campus, that could be used to provide meals for patients and medical providers. Lucky for us we have a medical school and a nursing program right here in our city. Not only that but we have two huge hospitals.
It’s not as if the Winston-Salem community doesn’t know how to rally behind rapid rebuilding; witness the swift transformation of Business 40 into Salem Parkway. So we know we have the leadership in our community to coordinate a massive activity. We can do this. Let’s get started.
Audrey Lynge
Winston-Salem
Personal criticism
I find Scott Sexton’s personal criticism of the work of public health director Joshua Swift and our Forsyth County Health Department, in his March 21 column (“Burr shows Washington’s hypocrisy”), to be uninformed, unfair and unwarranted. These dedicated health care professionals, working daily to protect us from the spread of the COVID-19 virus and so many other health risks, must work in compliance with federal rules mandated by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996. These rules are many and are clear and specific with regard to protecting the privacy of all citizens. They limit, in detail, what identifying “protected health information” (PHI) can and cannot be released publicly. In many instances, health care managers and workers are specifically restricted from releasing data many of us believe we would like to and deserve to have. This is as it should be.
Know, however, that HIPAA does not limit the necessary behind-the-scenes work being done by our hard-working public servants to trace infectious disease contacts and ensure that those potentially exposed to COVID-19 are appropriately identified, notified and evaluated.
Swift is a dedicated and talented health director. He and his team are walking the fine line between mandated compliance and telling us everything we might want to know in dealing with this pandemic. I believe Sexton and the Journal owe Swift an apology.
Charles F. Massler
Member, Forsyth County Health and Human Services Board
Winston-Salem
Extreme need
Gov. Roy Cooper recently shut down nonessential businesses such as barber shops, hair salons and personal care facilities, among others. I agree with his move 100%. Something has to be done to stop the spread of COVID-19, and his move is a commonsense beginning.
However, what about the thousands of people who perform these services? The vast majority are sub-contractors who work for themselves. They pay rent to salons and shops in order to provide their services. Many times, the care they provide does not stop when their client gets out of the chair. I know many of these providers who have elderly clients, and provide transportation to grocery stores, pharmacies and doctor appointments, among many other things. These people do not have paid vacations, sick time and multiple other benefits that most employees have. Again, they work for themselves, and just try to provide the best life for their families that they can.
These people are some of the first to lose all of their income, and then get told they are not eligible for unemployment compensation, or any other forms of help. These people have no voice for the decision makers in Washington, D.C., or Raleigh to hear. They have just been left out to dry.
If the leaders of this country and this state really want to help people in need, they should look at all the hard-working people who are in extreme need, not just the ones who receive a paycheck every week.
Ronald B. Moore
Winston-Salem
A groundswell
Is it too late for the Democratic Party to nominate an articulate, compassionate, moderate, forceful leader as its nominee for president? Let’s start a groundswell for Mayor Andrew Cuomo of New York!
Dennis Thompson
Pilot Mountain
L1: Having the space and beds is one thing. Having the staff and equipment to to work remotely, and to coordinate with the mother ship, is another matter. That said, this is being done in NYC, but that city of 8.6MM people is stretched to its limit. We may find ourselves in the same situation. But, we aren’t so densely populated as New York City, so we should be able to socially distance ourselves more easily from community spread. But . . .
I went to Costco today to pick up a prescription for my wife. The store was lightly trafficked, with Costco’s staff doing a fine job of controlling things. I was astonished to see that Home Depot’s parking lot was well populated, almost at a peak springtime or Xmas season level. C’mon, people, there can’t be that many plumbing problems.
Penultimate LTE: I suspect there is going to be follow-on legislation to address the matter of those outside the unemployment insurance umbrella.
Last LTE: There is something of a groundswell, if a quiet one, already. The governor has not always been popular, but his has been a steady hand on beleaguered NY’s tiller. I hope the ground does indeed swell.
Going further, though I dislike Mayor de Blasio’s hard left politics, he has maintained a steady hand on his city in an extreme situation. Credit where credit is due: a good guy to have on one’s side in a fight. And now this country needs to be on the mayor’s side. He and his city, Cuomo and his state, are in a tough fight.
