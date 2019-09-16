Different things
I appreciate the Sept. 8 letter “Step up,” and I intend to answer the letter writer’s question about which candidate this Trump-hater prefers.
But first, a note: After hearing Sen. Ted Cruz use the same phrase as the letter writer, I wonder if “Trump-hater” isn’t another one of those phrases that means different things to liberals and conservatives.
To conservatives, I suspect it means someone who has a knee-jerk reaction to President Trump because of some personal or political distaste — kind of like how they reacted to President Obama.
To liberals like me, it means someone who has observed Trump’s words and actions and realizes the detrimental effect he’s having on the country. He’s changing America from a shining city on a hill to a bunker of fear, greed and bigotry. My hatred of Trump is a product of my love for the country.
I support Sen. Elizabeth Warren. She’s tough; she’s thoughtful; she’s intelligent; and she always sides with citizens/consumers over corporate forces that want nothing from us but more of our money. Electing Warren would make America smart, kind and bold.
Phil Ronald Turner
Winston-Salem
An evil blow
The Republicans’ move in the N.C. House of Representatives, on Sept. 11, to lie to the Democrats and then sneak in an override of Gov. Roy Cooper’s budget veto, is an evil blow to fairness and the principles of democracy (“N.C. House overrides Cooper’s vetoes,” Sept. 12). I guess that if the Republicans can’t put anything above their political party, our republic is looking down the barrel of an AK-45.
We beat back the Nazis and Communists, but can we survive this cruel attack on all North Carolinians? Shame, shame, shame. Our founders are all turning in their graves!
Michael Newman
Winston-Salem
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters
@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
L1: Oh, those evil corporations, selling products and services, paying employees, paying dividends that fund retirements, all with that money you begrudge them. But Liz will correct everything, making it more costly for businesses to operate, inflicting higher taxes and unions upon. That drives up consumer prices, which you, Phil, pay as a consumer. And there will be more taxes. Someone, including you, Phil, must pay for all the “free” stuff she promises. She already has your vote. She will then use your money to buy someone else’s vote. Beware of that for which you ask.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.