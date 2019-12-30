Trump 2024
The Democratic impeachment doesn’t mean anything. It’s not going to slow President Trump down. It’s not going to keep him from continuing to make America great.
Like former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee says, because of all the Democratic obstruction, Trump should qualify to be elected again in 2024.
Because of this ridiculous impeachment, he should run again in 2028, too.
I just can’t believe how all the liberals are celebrating the impeachment, even though it doesn’t change a thing. Go ahead, live it up. It won’t stop Trump’s 2020 re-lection.
David Hollis
Winston-Salem
Not buying
So the Republican view, if I’m getting this right, is that things are just peachy under President Trump. The economy is roaring along and nothing else matters; complaints about the exploding deficit or the increase in hate crimes or children being kept in cages or the world laughing at us are just Democrats whining over nothing.
The irony is that that was exactly the case under President Obama.
This isn’t even questionable: After Republicans crashed the economy in 2008, Obama revived it. His policies saved the American auto industry and created millions of jobs. All the while, Republicans whined because Obama said that he’d consider talking to Kim Jong Un or because he played too much golf or took too many vacations or was too divisive (a comedian couldn’t make this up).
But Obama was not the immoral liar that Trump is (and no, I’m sorry, but one or two examples of an Obama lie compared to Trump’s are like comparing a birthday party balloon to a zeppelin). His character was admirable.
Conservatives were up in arms every day of Obama’s administration, often happily repeating conspiracy theories about his “Muslim wedding ring” or hidden provisions in Obamacare, all nonsense all the time. They just could not stand having a black man in the White House — despite the vastly improved economy.
So now we’re supposed to accept Trump’s immoral character because of the improved economy?
Sorry; just not enough of a sucker to buy what conservatives are selling.
Roger L. Mack
Winston-Salem
Whistleblower danger
On Fox News Sunday, Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise argued that the identity of the whistleblower, who first alerted the U.S. House to President Trump’s compromised Ukrainian phone call, should be revealed.
“This person had a political vendetta against the president,” Scalise said. “It’s a little concerning that you could have somebody anonymously try to take down a sitting president using innuendo.”
But the whistleblower followed every proper procedure. And his stated concern aligns with the recreated transcript of the call Trump released, so it’s not really fair to call it “innuendo.” The president confirmed his claims.
Mostly, whether to identify the whistleblower is not a decision Scalise or any other Republican legislator should be making. They’ve got their own political agendas. Scalise can’t, with any credibility, objectively conclude that he knows the whistleblower’s motives and can thus dismiss the normal whistleblower protections. That’s not how this works.
Some things should be above partisan politics. Our legislators, Democrat or Republican, need to play by the same rules when it comes to whistleblowers. Either we protect their identities, thus ensuring that they’ll come forward when it’s necessary, or we don’t, which means they’ll always be risking their careers — and possibly their lives — when they come forward.
Trump, who was impeached on Dec. 18, says he wants to drain the swamp. You don’t drain the swamp by making it dangerous to report the alligators.
Howard Fount
Winston-Salem
