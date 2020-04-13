A lack of leadership
According to national news sources, on April 6, Japan, a nation of just under 100 million, had fewer than 4,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and fewer than 400 deaths. The U.S., meanwhile, reported well over 300,000 cases and nearly 10,000 deaths, with a population of 327 million. Thus, we have triple Japan’s population and 10 times the infection and death rates. That makes us no. 1 — congratulations, President Trump.
While these numbers were coming out, we still can’t get tested or find face masks or other protective gear. We’ve also just learned that the government didn’t even begin placing orders for the national stockpile until mid-March and is now redefining its purpose so these supplies may not be available to states.
This represents an abject lack of leadership and planning at the highest levels in Washington, where the president’s only concern has been his ratings. Voters should remember that in November.
Kenneth R. Ostberg
Winston-Salem
A different perspective
Being a creature of habit and routine, I begin every day reading the Journal, and the first section I read is the Reader’s Forum. The reason for reading the Reader’s Forum first is because I am always interested and sometimes even intrigued by another person’s perspective on the news of the day.
Occasionally someone will write a letter to the editor and their perspective is so different from mine that I simply wonder, “How could that be?” Those are the letters that are intriguing. On April 1 there was a letter entitled “A paper for all.” According to the writer, “The Journal was always somewhat liberal, but calm about it. Now it seems to have become a strident voice of leftist liberalism.” The writer added another intriguing perspective that the editorial staff had a negative attitude toward Republicans.
I have a different perspective. Through the years the Journal has frequently printed columns by Charles Krauthammer (now deceased), George Will, Cal Thomas, Marc A. Thiessen, Jennifer Rubin and Kathleen Parker, to mention a few conservative to moderate columnists. These people do not appear to represent the “voice of leftist liberalism,” and some of them are or have been Republicans. Nor does the Journal’s weekly column by John Hood of the John Locke Foundation seem to be a threat to our democracy.
From my perspective, the Journal enlists columnists and welcomes letters from various points of view. The letter writer in question must remember that his letter was published. Just saying.
Charles Francis Wilson
Winston-Salem
Yes to Gov. Cuomo
In response to the April 7 letter “Such a leader,” I totally agree with J. Charles Culbreath’s thoughts about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. We lived in beautiful upstate New York for 27 years and voted for his father, Mario Cuomo, as we liked what he stood for. Now his son, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, is following in the footsteps of his father, fulfilling his own destiny.
Gov. Cuomo has been a breath of fresh air during this terrible time in our history. It is not all about him or his ratings; it is about the people of his state and of this country.
I try to catch all of his newscasts and they are definitely refreshing. I will vote for this man if he gets a chance to run for president.
Pat Hardy
Winston-Salem
Good letter
A sincere thank you to Larry Roth for his March 23 letter “All his promises.” It was certainly a positive start to my morning, considering what we are all currently trying to deal with, especially the public pity party I (and others) tried to make sense of on national TV the night before. Thank goodness for ESPN!
Mr. Roth, please continue writing; it is helpful to many of us.
Jason Schrader
Clemmons
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Last LTE: was this exemplary epistle written in invisible ink? This the second time someone has written an LTE praising it, and the second time I have gone to the 03/23 LTE’s and found none by Larry Roth.
LYR#1 Trump used his entire coronavirus “briefing” as a political rally, lying about his slow start to handling the virus. He is a clinical pathologic narcissist and cannot become a person that can set aside the time, energy or honesty to deal with this crisis. His Fox apologists do massive amounts of daily mental gymnastics to try and justify his numerous blunders. They say things like, “He gets really mad when he’s trying so hard and the MSM criticizes him. Well, learn to control your temper. That’s a sign of a narcissist. He didn’t want to help the states and now he says he alone decides to open the nation. Does that sound rational to you? Why should he choose? He has been wrong at every turn. Governors and mayors have taken the bull by the horns while Trump has grandstanded and made mistake after mistakes. I trust the governors not Trump.
Our own governor was mentioned favorably in the NYT a few days ago.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.