It’s no deal
The Green New Deal is being proposed as a way to reduce carbon emissions in the atmosphere and thus reduce global warming. However, this legislation is also being used as a vehicle to fundamentally change the U.S. economy. Taking advantage of the public’s legitimate concerns about the environment, it also promises guaranteed jobs, universal health care, free college and other benefits.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) opposes the Green New Deal because “there’s no way to pay for it.” However, she supports “real, meaningful climate change legislation.”
American Action Forum estimates that the Green New Deal will cost from $51 trillion to $93 trillion over the next decade. That could amount to $600,000 per household.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is a co-sponsor of the current bill. Last July, her former chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, conceded that the Green New Deal was not a “climate thing.” Rather, it was a “how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing.”
Bruce Bedinger
Winston-Salem
Do unto others
If everything President Trump did to others, said to others or thought about in terms of others in a negative fashion was done back to him in the full measure of his actions, words or thoughts, he might change his attitude. I do not know if he would, but going through what he puts other people through has the potential to make a difference in his life.
We all have the potential to be better and our president is no different.
Diana Ward
Boone
Whistleblower protections lacking
I was pleased to read that Sen. Thom Tillis called federal whistleblower protections “critically important (“Tillis defends whistleblowing,” Oct. 3).”
One of those federal whistleblower protections Sen. Tillis was referring to is the protection of the whistleblower’s identity. Yet, in North Carolina, whistleblowers who report information to the state do not have this protection.
In North Carolina, all the reported party needs to do is submit a public records request to the state agency that received the filing and ask for the whistleblower’s name and the documents submitted in his/her filing.
In 2018, state Sen. Joyce Krawiec nobly tried to close this loophole for state employees. As the Journal reported at that time: “On March 30, state Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, filed a bill that would expand whistleblower protections for state employees to include a provision stating that whistleblower communications with a local or state regulatory body are not public records.”
The bill died in committee.
The message to potential N.C. whistleblowers (whether state or private) is clear: Whatever you report to the state, know that the party you are reporting will easily be able to find out your identity.
Joe Vincoli
Clemmons
What’s new
I turned on the news Monday morning to see what was new re: the Ukraine/impeachment issue.
What I caught was that Sen. Mitt Romney dared suggest that President Trump’s defense of his call “strains credulity” — a suggestion that enraged Trump.
I caught that Energy Secretary Rick Perry denied Trump’s claim that the Ukraine phone call was made at his suggestion.
I also caught that more whistleblowers are coming forward to support the first one. And 90 former national security officials recently signed a document defending the first whistleblower.
And I caught that many Republican legislators are still supporting Trump, to an embarrassing degree, because they’re afraid he’ll tweet at them.
It seems like there are new revelations every hour. It’s hard to keep up with them all.
At this point, the whistleblower report doesn’t even matter. Trump already admitted that he did everything the whistleblower claimed. The only slightly credible question is whether Trump was after the Bidens because of possible corruption or because Joe Biden is a political foe.
The answer comes from these facts:
1. There’s no record of Trump pursuing any other corruption, only the dubious claims about the Bidens.
2. Trump is a liar. He’s a liar. Nothing he says can be trusted.
Republicans must ask, is Trump’s presidency the hill on which to die? Because I don’t think he’s coming back from this one.
Gerald Bean
Winston-Salem
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
LTR#4 What's new. What's new?? Well, just when you think Trump can't do anything more revolting than he's already done, he tops himself. He has now stepped into Syria. He wants to remove our troops from along the Turkish border. Our leaving of course produces an open door for the Turks to attack our allies the Kurds. In less than 24 hours Trump has walked it back, restated what he thought he meant, etc as he has no strategy for Syria and doesn't know what he the heck he is doing. This is just an obvious distraction from his Ukraine woes. How utterly cynical. We all want an end to endless wars, etc but why now, Donald, why now is it so important to bring troops home from Syria without fully thinking it through??? The man is totally unfit to be President. Removing troops to provide political cover for his crimes? Disgusting. Keep your focus on Ukraine.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.