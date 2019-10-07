It’s no deal

The Green New Deal is being proposed as a way to reduce carbon emissions in the atmosphere and thus reduce global warming. However, this legislation is also being used as a vehicle to fundamentally change the U.S. economy. Taking advantage of the public’s legitimate concerns about the environment, it also promises guaranteed jobs, universal health care, free college and other benefits.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) opposes the Green New Deal because “there’s no way to pay for it.” However, she supports “real, meaningful climate change legislation.”

American Action Forum estimates that the Green New Deal will cost from $51 trillion to $93 trillion over the next decade. That could amount to $600,000 per household.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is a co-sponsor of the current bill. Last July, her former chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, conceded that the Green New Deal was not a “climate thing.” Rather, it was a “how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing.”

Bruce Bedinger

Winston-Salem

Do unto others

If everything President Trump did to others, said to others or thought about in terms of others in a negative fashion was done back to him in the full measure of his actions, words or thoughts, he might change his attitude. I do not know if he would, but going through what he puts other people through has the potential to make a difference in his life.

We all have the potential to be better and our president is no different.

Diana Ward

Boone

Whistleblower protections lacking

I was pleased to read that Sen. Thom Tillis called federal whistleblower protections “critically important (“Tillis defends whistleblowing,” Oct. 3).”

One of those federal whistleblower protections Sen. Tillis was referring to is the protection of the whistleblower’s identity. Yet, in North Carolina, whistleblowers who report information to the state do not have this protection.

In North Carolina, all the reported party needs to do is submit a public records request to the state agency that received the filing and ask for the whistleblower’s name and the documents submitted in his/her filing.

In 2018, state Sen. Joyce Krawiec nobly tried to close this loophole for state employees. As the Journal reported at that time: “On March 30, state Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, filed a bill that would expand whistleblower protections for state employees to include a provision stating that whistleblower communications with a local or state regulatory body are not public records.”

The bill died in committee.

The message to potential N.C. whistleblowers (whether state or private) is clear: Whatever you report to the state, know that the party you are reporting will easily be able to find out your identity.

Joe Vincoli

Clemmons

What’s new

I turned on the news Monday morning to see what was new re: the Ukraine/impeachment issue.

What I caught was that Sen. Mitt Romney dared suggest that President Trump’s defense of his call “strains credulity” — a suggestion that enraged Trump.

I caught that Energy Secretary Rick Perry denied Trump’s claim that the Ukraine phone call was made at his suggestion.

I also caught that more whistleblowers are coming forward to support the first one. And 90 former national security officials recently signed a document defending the first whistleblower.

And I caught that many Republican legislators are still supporting Trump, to an embarrassing degree, because they’re afraid he’ll tweet at them.

It seems like there are new revelations every hour. It’s hard to keep up with them all.

At this point, the whistleblower report doesn’t even matter. Trump already admitted that he did everything the whistleblower claimed. The only slightly credible question is whether Trump was after the Bidens because of possible corruption or because Joe Biden is a political foe.

The answer comes from these facts:

1. There’s no record of Trump pursuing any other corruption, only the dubious claims about the Bidens.

2. Trump is a liar. He’s a liar. Nothing he says can be trusted.

Republicans must ask, is Trump’s presidency the hill on which to die? Because I don’t think he’s coming back from this one.

Gerald Bean

Winston-Salem

