One who serves
The hypocrisy of politics is apparent as Gov. Roy Cooper decides to open daycares and day camps and keep many businesses shut down.
Where is Cooper’s logic? Children have runny noses and dirty hands and have no concept of social distancing. But he continues to wield his power against adults who are capable of making decisions for themselves.
He is elected to serve the people. He is discriminating in allowing big companies to sell whatever and be a congregating place for hundreds. The election is coming and may everyone remember to vote for someone who truly understands the concept of elected official: one who serves.
The decisions that Cooper and his officials have made have all but destroyed our economy and people’s lives while he sits in comfort and gets his pay. Shame on him.
Grace Duffey
Pinnacle
An interesting theology
Interesting theology that some churches nationwide, as well as some in North Carolina, ignore the risk-reduction practices spelled out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; apparently, they assume God’s total protection. In North Carolina, a judge ruled that Gov. Roy Cooper violated the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment by banning indoor services with more than 10 people. We have seen some worship services packed as if no plague exists. Most Christians believe that with God, anything is possible, including praying for and receiving immunity from COVID-19, and believing God will thusly bless and act accordingly.
God may indeed. And He may not. It is a most familiar biblical reference when during Jesus’ three temptations by the enemy, he responded, “You should not tempt the Lord.” Hmm.
It will be interesting to see if those reopening adhere to risk-reduction practices: requiring temperature checks, masks and gloves, and, as someone on Facebook quipped, “six feet apart or six feet under.” I submit that Galileo Galilei’s advice is relevant: “I do not feel obliged to believe that the same God who has endowed us with sense, reason, and intellect has intended us to forgo their use.”
Peter Venable
Winston-Salem
Keep tabs on Tyson
Wilkes and adjoining counties should demand receipt of a weekly report on the Tyson COVID-19 outbreak in Wilkes.
Each week a statistically valid number of employees should be tested and the results released. If Tyson’s efforts to control the virus are effective then the plant can continue to operate.
If this continues to be a breeding ground, the plant must be closed. The health of the community at large is more vital than a steady supply of chicken nuggets.
Tom Morris
Moravian Falls
Think of others first
Stay in the house.
I don’t wanna!
Wear a mask.
I don’t wanna!
Stand six feet away.
I don’t wanna!
Now, if you thought that conversation was with a 7-year-old kid, you’d be mistaken. That is the kind of conversation you hear these days from grown-ups — adults!
Really? Yes, really.
Why is it that people are finding it so hard to obey instructions to protect themselves and others?
Do they think the doctors and nurses and scientists and governors enjoy asking these things of us?
Why ask if they aren’t important? And shouldn’t it be just as important to us that our actions don’t make others sick and maybe even die?
Have we become so spoiled in having everything we want, when we want it, that we have stopped thinking of others and how our decisions and actions affect them?
Because it certainly seems as if the people ignoring the guidelines are only thinking of themselves. Dare we say they are being selfish?
Many of us have been taught from day one to think of others and how our actions affect them. When did we become this selfish nation who thinks only of ourselves?
I know I’ve asked a lot of questions, but I think they are serious ones that we need to ask ourselves every day.
Now I promise this is my last question: “How will what I do and say today affect others?”
Betty Bewley
Winston-Salem
