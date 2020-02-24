Fight for our issues
Like many communities around North Carolina, Winston-Salem has had too many families ripped apart by the gun violence epidemic. Workers across the district are still making a $7.25 wage, which is stifling economic opportunity for thousands of people. We need a representative in Congress who will actually fight for our issues and drive resources back to North Carolina’s 6th Congressional District. That’s why I support Rhonda Foxx for Congress.
As a former chief of staff on Capitol Hill, Rhonda knows how to navigate Washington, D.C., to deliver real results for our communities. She was in the halls of Congress when the Opportunity Zone legislation passed, so she has the experience to ensure our communities are economically developed in an equitable way. Rhonda has had members of her family die from gun violence, so she has a personal fire within her to take action on gun violence by banning assault weapons and supporting universal background checks.
We don’t have time for someone to make relationships in Washington, D.C., and figure out how Capitol Hill works. We need a diverse voice with the experience to move us forward and get results for Winston-Salem and all of our district. I hope you will join me in supporting Rhonda Foxx for Congress on March 3.
Coleman Gibson
Winston-Salem
Acquitted
Recently, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill aired a political advertisement in his race for North Carolina Attorney General directed at one of his opponents, Christine Mumma. That advertisement, apparently labeled “Dishonesty,” was less than complete in its claims, particularly those surrounding the proceedings of the State Bar of North Carolina.
I represented Mumma in those proceedings. Those proceedings stemmed from a complaint filed by another district attorney and arose from Mumma’s successful efforts to free an innocent man from prison. While O’Neill displays the complaint, he fails to reveal that Mumma was acquitted of all charges involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation, and did nothing that was prejudicial to the administration of justice.
To the contrary, Mumma zealously represented an innocent man and pushed the system to exonerate him. While those in the system attacked her for these efforts, the citizens of North Carolina owe a great debt to Mumma’s efforts to make the criminal justice system more just and to free the innocent.
Regrettably, in an advertisement apparently designed to attack Mumma’s integrity, O’Neill failed to state all of the facts or the full truth. The voters of North Carolina are now left to decide whether this is the type of conduct we expect from elected officials, let alone those who seek to be the chief law enforcement officer of the state.
James P. Cooney III
Charlotte
Excellent work
John Larson is in the March 3 primary for reelection to the South Ward of the Winston-Salem City Council. As the incumbent, he has the experience and will continue to do the excellent work he is now doing. For example, we have a new fire station in the South Ward and major improvements to Granville, Hobby and Washington parks. He does not aspire to this job to learn how a governmental body functions.
John retired as a vice president at Old Salem Museum and Gardens after 37 years. His leadership skills were honed as a captain in the U.S. Army. Please vote for John Larson in this primary and in the general election on Nov. 3.
Robert L. Mayville Sr.
Winston-Salem
What next?
I’m often very open and supportive of the positive strides of what I’ll refer to as the more massive white establishment’s attempts to apologize for its participation in slavery. But something happened as I read the Feb. 21 article “WFU apologizes for role in slavery.” It hit me like a ton of bricks; I’m tired of words with seeds that never turn to deeds; I’m so tired of these convenient apologies. I’m so tired of Mike Bloomberg’s apology, Sen. Amy Klobochar’s apology, and I’m tired of the apologies we will never receive from our current president, and for the one I’m sure we won’t hear from Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill.
President Nathan Hatch’s apology, though noble, is not enough. Stated in the article was a direct quote from President Hatch, saying, “Acknowledging past wrongs and taking responsibility are only the start of repairing damage and seeking healing.” My question and my genuine concern is, what’s next? The Founder’s Day Convocation on the campus of any institution of higher learning is filled with talk of the university’s future, but also its benefactors and its alumni; it’s time we hear and see more than apologies.
So for all of the apologies we have heard, and for those we will not, I’m tired of them. Let’s see some public actions of dependable repair instead of all of the public apologies we are just tired of hearing.
Bishop Freddie Bernard Marshall
Presiding Prelate, Greater Church Of Deliverance, Inc.
Winston-Salem
