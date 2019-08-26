It’s real, what now?
On Aug. 21, the Journal published another article about climate change, “Greenland’s glaciers tell Earth’s future.” On Aug. 19, speaking to the conservative Sutherland Institute in Salt Lake City, Sen. Mitt Romney acknowledging the reality of human-caused climate change.
Rep. Virginia Foxx’s May 3 newsletter stated, “Republicans will continue to initiate serious, solutions-oriented discussions about how to address climate change through American innovation, conservation, adaptation and preparation.” Last November, after the National Climate Assessment was released, Sen. Thom Tillis tweeted, “Both parties need to work together to deploy an innovative, market-driven strategy to combat the impacts of climate change.” To date, neither Foxx nor Tillis have identified a policy they support.
In January, Republican Rep. Francis Rooney and several Democrats introduced the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which is a market-based solution to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Carbon fee and dividend is at the heart of this legislation. In January, 48 economists including 27 Nobel laureates and every former chair of the Federal Reserve published a letter saying that carbon fee and dividend is the most cost-effective way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Do Foxx and Tillis agree with the Nobel laureates and former Fed chairs that carbon fee and dividend is the most cost-effective way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions? If not, do they have a better suggestion? Or are their statements about the need to find solutions just empty rhetoric driven by polling data showing that voters are increasingly concerned?
Bill Blancato
Winston-Salem
A fair and just contract
I am writing in response to Business Roundtable leaders’ pledge to put more emphasis on employees and communities. AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson was a cosigner of the letter that commits large corporations to invest in workers and support communities (“Business leaders pledge emphasis on employees,” Aug. 20). Stephenson needs to show he values the company’s workers and communities by answering our calls for a fair and just contract in the Southeast (“AT&T workers protesting in Winston-Salem,” Aug. 13).
As someone representing more than 100 AT&T workers in the Winston-Salem area, I know firsthand the challenges facing hard-working AT&T employees, like rising health care costs and sudden job cuts that devastate families and communities. In many areas, AT&T has stopped building out fiber infrastructure, leaving some neighborhoods stuck with an aging telecommunications system that can’t support today’s needs for reliable, high-speed connections for businesses and families.
AT&T reported second-quarter profits of $3.7 billion this year, yet the company continues to cut jobs in the Southeast. The company has eliminated 27,828 jobs nationwide since the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. In North Carolina, nearly 100 AT&T workers face job cuts in the coming weeks.
Workers, families and communities deserve an agreement that raises wages, creates jobs and puts experienced workers in Winston-Salem to work. It’s time for AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson to decide whether he’s going to be part of the problem or part of the solution.
Bill Hunt
Winston-Salem
Hunt is the president of CWA Local 3616. — the editor
Against the majority
Why is the Winston-Salem City Council going against the wishes of the majority of the people in changing the name of the Dixie Classic Fair? More than 80% took surveys and wished to keep the name the same (“Fair to get new name,” Aug. 20). Why are we kowtowing to that small group of people?
And, does that self-same small group of people realize that one of President Abraham Lincoln’s favorite songs was “Dixie”?
Pat Hardy
Winston-Salem
