No charges
Way to bury the lead, Journal.
According to the Oct. 19 story “Clinton email probe finds violations by 38” on page B5, “The State Department has completed its internal investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of private email,” and it found nothing to charge her with. After three years of investigations, the state department has cleared Clinton of any wrongdoing. The Trump administration’s state department. Just like seven or eight previous investigations — some conducted behind closed doors, incidentally — this one found nothing to charge her with.
So I suppose President Trump’s supporters will retire their “lock her up” chant. After all, they’re reasonable people, aren’t they?
Linda Patrick
Winston-Salem
Vote for Jane Welch
Jane Welch, experienced, knowledgeable and committed to public service, would again serve Lewisville well as a Town Council member. I have known Jane for a very long time and have served several terms with her on the Lewisville Town Council, as well as on nonprofit boards and committees. Jane is a very talented, independent thinker and a proven leader, whose contributions to Lewisville’s government in its formative years have led to the success it enjoys today.
Jane is known for seeking, listening and being reactive to public input. She is a true fiscal conservative who will insure citizens receive the best value for their tax dollars. Vote for Jane Welch for Town Council to make sure Lewisville continues to move forward and remains a great place to live and raise families.
Dan R. Pugh
Winston-Salem
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.