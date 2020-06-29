Crazy self-interest
I keep hearing that this country has gone crazy. Well, it is the people who have gone crazy. Maybe it is frustration from dealing with COVID-19 coupled with the passion of the protests. Here are just a few examples of what I see to be some of the issues:
A recent letter (“A big service,” June 19) chastised the ministers who wrote the ad supporting justice for not addressing white privilege with their congregations. If the writer had ever been to my church, St. Anne’s Episcopal, which was included in the ad, she would have seen the folly of generalizations — just one issue that’s creating the craziness.
While I feel for the financial hardship being faced by the owner of Ace Speedway (“Alamance judge extends closure of racetrack,” June 20), denying COVID-19 is a health emergency is saying that the pandemic is not affecting our state as it is everywhere else. Worse, it is saying that race tracks are more important than other struggling small businesses — just the kind of self-interest that is creating the craziness.
The president calls anything in the media that is critical of him “fake news,” yet he re-tweets an altered video to make his point — just the ongoing hypocrisy that is creating this craziness.
The people who protest any form of protesting don’t seem to understand the reasons — part of the self-centeredness causing the craziness.
And, don’t get me started on people who are so selfish they won’t protect others by wearing a mask.
Nancy N. Young
Winston-Salem
Biden’s competency
I have been following the actions and statements of the two candidates for the office of president of the United States with great concern.
President Trump speaks with chutzpah and bravado in many of his pronouncements. However, words coming from his challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, often do not make any sense. What were previously affectionately termed “gaffes” have become a serious problem because they can no longer be dismissed so easily.
Biden seems to have entered that stage of life when we would be thinking seriously of taking car keys away from an elderly relative because of demonstrable signs of ineptitude. He is seeking one of the most stressful jobs in the world. Do we not have the right to question his mental abilities to handle that stress, apart from whether we like him personally or not?
Friends on both sides of the political divide agree that should he be elected, he would be little more than a smiling place holder. His family members may well be guilty of elder abuse by encouraging him in his pursuit of the presidency.
Stephanie Emery
Clemmons
No favoritism
The practice of “qualified immunity” has been abused to protect rogue policemen who use their immunity to commit racist violence. No doubt, qualified immunity has attracted white supremacists to the police department. This practice must be ended.
Any police officer who properly uses a firearm in the performance of his/her duty will be exonerated without the favoritism of qualified immunity. Qualified immunity taints any decision.
And any police officer who improperly uses a firearm must receive the fullest force of the law, without the protection of any special favoritism.
Steve Slechta
Winston-Salem
Government control
How dare the government tell me how fast I’m allowed to drive my car! How dare the government tell me I can’t drink and drive! How dare the government tell me I have to wear a mask in public!
Hey, don’t tread on me! To heck with public safety and civic responsibility. We’re talkin’ about my personal freedoms here!
Terry Shore
Lewisville
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
L1: the writer knows whereof she she writes. I went to the church’s website and found the following statement by Rev. Ginny Wilder, Rector.
“St. Anne’s is a reconciling, affirming, and inclusive Christian community welcoming all of God’s children. No matter where you are in your spiritual journey, and whether you are single, married, divorced, separated, or partnered, our welcome knows no boundaries of age, race, ethnicity, gender expression/identity, sexual orientation, economic condition, physical or mental ability. We believe that God delights in the diversity of creation and so do we.“
Rev. Wilder makes the writer’s case.
–The Rev. Ginny Wilder, Rector
Qualified Immunity first began back civil rights act of 1871 ( kkk act)
Qualified Immunity 1982
https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/qualified_immunity
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.