No need for watchdogs
In the Sept. 5 Journal, Rob Schofield, the director of NC Policy Watch, tries to assure us that we will not see a Soviet style of socialism under any of the democratic candidates running for president and I am sure he is correct (“Silly and simplistic attacks on ‘socialism’”). He also quotes the oft-used statistics from the Scandinavian countries that proponents of the left are so quick to use as reassurance.
Having spent considerable time in Denmark, I would remind the director and other nonprofit employees that he is also campaigning for the elimination of his job and thousands of others in North Carolina and the United States. The Danes have no need for senior services and hospice centers along with Goodwill types of centers. They also have no need for health insurance companies and other agencies that support our health care system. Danish counties support the needs of the citizens and some are faced with almost 70% of their tax receipts going toward hospital and health care support. There is no need for the bloated city, county and state governments, for so much direction comes from Copenhagen. There really is little need for watchdog centers, for the Danes are very happy, so a Denmark Policy Watch would be a useless entity.
Danes in the large middle class do for the most part have separate savings, for even they like to be prepared for a rainy day.
Schofield, be careful what you wish for.
Tom Jones
Winston-Salem
Come on
On Sept. 1, President Trump tweeted that in addition to Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Alabama were likely to be hit by Hurricane Dorian.
About 20 minutes later, the National Weather Service took the unusual step of tweeting, “Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian. We repeat, no impacts from Hurricane #Dorian will be felt across Alabama. The system will remain too far east.”
This was, of course, necessary to keep people in Alabama from panicking over literally nothing.
But nothing is too petty for our president’s attention. He’s been trying to prove ever since that there is — or was, at some point — a threat to Alabama.
You’d think, as president, he’d have more important matters to keep him busy. Like more golfing.
On Wednesday, Trump displayed a map of the hurricane path that was marked up with a Sharpie to include Alabama.
It’s like a skit from Saturday Night Live.
He doesn’t even have to admit that he was wrong — he could just shut up. But instead he insists on proving that day is night and night is day. This is pathological behavior.
I don’t care if the next president is Chuckles the Clown. Anyone would be an improvement over this lying buffoon.
Ricky S. Phillips
Winston-Salem
A powerful statement
Thank you for printing the statement of U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman (Northern District of Ohio) upon the arrest of a self-described white nationalist who had made online threats of a violent nature against the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation (“Our view: Confronting the evil,” Sept. 3). I found it to be extremely powerful and wish that more in positions of authority in our country would offer similar remarks. Just think of the impact if our president had made such a statement. Wow!
Laura A.W. Phillips
Winston-Salem
Working together
Our representatives, both state and federal, need to come together to act in some way on gun control. Banning the sale of assault weapons to civilians, increasing the age to purchase a gun and demanding universal background checks on gun purchases would be a start. None of these would interfere with guns used for hunting or with those who feel they need a gun for personal protection.
Would this solve all the problems of mass shooting or gun violence? No. But it would lead our representatives to work together for something and it might let people know that those in Raleigh and Washington who make our laws do care about our safety.
If they continue to let us know that they care more about their lobbying interests than they do about the lives of their constituents, then we may need new representation in both cities.
Carolyn McPherson
Winston-Salem
L1: The Danes have also had other countries providing for their defense.
LTR#1 - Mr. Jones.
Not sure what you are talking about. My parents also lived in Denmark many years (Central Copenhagen near the national soccer stadium) and we visited many times and have many Danish friends. Many are and were what the Danes call "pensioners". These are retired Danes over the age of 65 and they are well cared for, regardless of their working contribution, to the grave. Also the Danish Society of Palliative Medicine would be shocked to learn from you that there are no hospices in Denmark as Denmark is and has been a world leader in the hospice movement especially for children with terminal illness for decades. As far as Goodwill centers, they are like a television on a wedding night - unnecessary - as the poverty rate in Denmark is less than 5%. And of course they have no need for insurance companies except for the wealthy who want coverage and care beyond the excellent state option or to cover the few copays not cover by the state system. Health care spending is 10.4% of GDP. I have no idea where your 70% figure comes from. Also Danes have neighbor clinics where you can go anytime day of night. Usually staffed by a nurse specialist or MD. This cuts down on the use and misuse of ERs for non-emergent care. Also The central government in Copenhagen plays a relatively limited role in health care in Denmark. Health care is managed in the 5 Danish regions individually. Denmark is a world leader in cardiac care, psychiatric care (with a dramatic decline in the suicide rate from 2009 by 2/3) and medical device technology. Life expectancy for Danes is over 80 years. You know very little about Danish socialism. You must know even less about what Mr. Schofield was talking about.
