Biden comes alive
The debate format in South Carolina was disastrous, the way it was set up for one-minute fixes, sound bites and zingers. Watching former Vice President Joe Biden come alive on the CNN town hall stage gave me hope. He speaks from his gut, his experience, his passion and his vision for the future.
Why in the world did the Democrats fall for the bait of the debate stage debacles? We don’t need a debate captain — we need a president! A leader. A diplomat. A reliable and trustworthy partner for foreign allies.
Listening to Joe Biden, feeling his passion, experience, dreams and statesmanship shine through, underscored for me that the Democrats have allowed themselves to be suckered into mud wrestling, like the Republicans did when Donald Trump became a real threat to the 2016 Republicans. Look at them now: sheep to the slaughter.
The Democrats don’t need to be taking shots at each other. They need to be taking time to answer the questions of real people at town halls and in diners, union halls and schools, not down in the mud of televised debates!
I’m so proud of Joe Biden!
Ann Guill
Winston-Salem
Compare and contrast essay
Class, this is your compare and contrast practice essay for today, as we prepare for the SAT exam.
President William Jefferson Clinton, a womanizer, admitted to a group of Australian businessmen in a speech the day before Sept. 11, 2001, that he could have killed Osama bin Laden — the same President Clinton who objected to unflattering details in the 9/11 Commission Report.
President Donald John Trump, a womanizer, has effectively used the U.S. military to decimate ISIS and has removed terrorism from our daily headlines.
Class, you have until the election to discuss the number of stories in the paper about terrorism vs. the number of articles telling you how awful President Trump is as a human being. For extra credit, include in your essay the reports about low unemployment.
Your SAT practice essay is due before Nov. 3, 2020, when Trump wipes the floor with the Democratic nominee.
Good luck, and no Cliff’s Notes.
Harry R. Cooke
Winston-Salem
All of us
Thank you for your March 8 editorial, “The loss of health care protections,” as well as your recent reporting on the difficulty keeping rural hospitals open because of the Republican legislature’s refusal to expand Medicaid. Broad, sweeping generalizations are often inadequate, but it seems clear that while Democrats are fighting to provide Americans with health care, Republicans are fighting to take it away. The difference is that Republicans, following the president’s lead, are likely to lie about it.
An inability to understand and acknowledge this fact is an inability to acknowledge reality.
As we face a possible health epidemic, Americans without health insurance are unlikely to be able to afford to be tested for coronavirus, even if tests were available. (President Trump’s insistence that “anyone can be tested” is an outright lie.) But many low-wage workers, unable to stay at home if they get sick, will be in a position to infect the rest of us. This is an explicit reminder that we truly are all in this together.
There’s no avoiding it. Protecting the least among us protects all of us, and failing to protect them has the potential to affect all of us.
This should be — and will be — an important issue in the November election — perhaps the most important.
Howard Greene
Winston-Salem
Blame
Journal, don’t worry about President Trump not taking coronavirus seriously. Any day now he’s going to pivot to blaming it all on illegal immigrants.
Malcolm Ramsey
Winston-Salem
