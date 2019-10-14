Trump’s phone call
Recently, I listened to WFDD’s interview with Franklin Graham, who said about the impeachment investigation of President Trump, “I believe that going after the president over making a phone call and trying to impeach him over a phone call will divide the country even greater.”
How dishonest. Trump isn’t being investigated for making a phone call. It’s what he did with it — trying to shake down Ukraine to get dirt on his political rival — that’s objectionable.
Since when has Trump been concerned with corruption? “When the only American citizen President Trump singles out for China’s investigation is his political opponent in the midst of the Democratic nomination process, it strains credulity to suggest that it is anything other than politically motivated,” Sen. Mitt Romney tweeted. The same is true of Ukraine.
One reason the U.S. is so divided is that the members of Trump’s cult don’t care whether he’s corrupt. They don’t care about integrity or honesty, they just want to watch Trump bluster and brag. Somehow they think that’s admirable.
You’d think a minister of the Gospel would be urging his followers to reject Trump’s immorality. But Graham has sold his soul and is part of the Trump cult, too.
Ricky S. Phillips
Winston-Salem
Trump’s defense
President Trump’s evolving defense:
“No, I didn’t say that.”
“The whistleblower, the CIA, the FBI, Ukraine, the Democrats, AOC and the media are all lying. Everyone is lying except me.”
“OK, I said it, but here’s the reason.”
“OK, I said it, but here’s a different, contradictory reason.”
“OK, I said it, but there’s nothing wrong with it.”
“It’s good that I said it. I’d say it again!”
“Look! I’m saying it again!”
“Vice President Mike Pence was in on it.” (Pence: “No I wasn’t.”)
“Energy Secretary Rick Perry made me say it.” (Perry: “No I didn’t.”)
“Fake news! Enemy of the people! Treason!”
What’s next?
“There’s a caravan coming up from Mexico!”
William B. Perry
Winston-Salem
A quagmire
Like it or not, President Trump is right. The Middle East is a quagmire and we should never have gotten involved there with anything except carefully applied humanitarian aid. No weapons, no oil dependency, no influencing foreign elections — all of those moves have backfired on us. We have no business in the Middle East except sending food and funds to help with refugee camps — everything else we’ve done has done nothing but create enemies.
Trump’s withdrawal from Syria is being done the wrong way, but we should disentangle ourselves in a very cautious and deliberate way. We need to get out and let them solve their own problems.
And that includes Israel.
Barry Turner
Winston-Salem
Of, by and for Trump
Former Trump employee Steve Bannon famously railed against “the administrative state,” which essentially means government that maintains records and follows processes to keep everything on the up and up. President Trump has railed against the “deep state” — career government employees who believe in doing things the right way — and said he would “drain the swamp,” though he never explained exactly what he would drain the swamp of, except perhaps Democrats.
But the government that Trump and his people are rebelling against now, through its refusal to cooperate with the U.S. House’s legitimate and legal investigation and its insistence on turning its back on our Kurdish allies, is the democratically elected government of the American people. Trump is happily diminishing a state department that spent decades building relationships with other nations for our mutual benefit. Trump is happily opposing an Environmental Protection Agency that exists to guard the health of the American people rather than the wallets of industrialists. He’s happily destroying the American system of checks and balances that prevents fraud, corruption and the abuse of power.
Trump’s replacement for “the administrative state” is his knee-jerk, uninformed, erratic style of governing off the cuff, making decisions based on what benefits him at the moment rather than what benefits the country over the long term. His replacement for hundreds of years of American exceptionalism is simple dictatorship.
Wake up, America; the emperor has no clothes.
Jane Freemont Gibson
Winston-Salem
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
LTR#3 Quagmire. Stay out of the Middle East? Really? We are/have been there for 3 reasons: 1) Oil. 2) Israel. 3) To keep the Russians (USSR) out. Always been our only reasons. For our involvement we got lots of oil, an Israeli state and for the most part we kept the Russians out. We also got a bunch of Americans and other people killed or wounded. Blown a pile of money. Made lots of enemies. And of course - we got 911. Was/is it all worth it? Who knows? Is Trump’s latest knee jerk blunder worse than others? Certainly not as bad as Bush2’s foray into Iraq. But it seems more disgraceful than others. Our real involvement started with Truman and Eisenhower. We (and the British) overthrew the legally elected government of Iran in 1953 and replaced it with our puppet, the Shah. No wonder the Iranians hate us. Few Americans know this history. I agree, let’s cut and run.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.