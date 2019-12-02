Trump supporters torn
During his campaign rally in Sunrise, Fla., on Nov. 26, President Trump said, “You know, some people want to change the name ‘Thanksgiving.’ They don’t want to use the term ‘Thanksgiving.’ And that was true also with Christmas, but now everybody’s using Christmas again.
“But now we’re going to have to do a little work on Thanksgiving. People have different ideas why it shouldn’t be called Thanksgiving, but everybody in this room I know loves the name Thanksgiving and we’re not changing it.”
I’ve got a feeling that Trump supporters are going to be torn, half and half, between those who believe what he said and those who will claim that the quote is fake news. In other words, two sets of gullible people.
It changes nothing to point out to conservatives that their leader is a liar; they don’t care. But here’s what I wish they’d think about: Why do they think Trump is lying to them? Why do they think he wants them to believe things that aren’t true? Is it just a game or is he leading them somewhere they might otherwise not want to go?
Those questions probably won’t make any difference, either.
I don’t know what to do with the fact that so many Americans are willing to believe lies. I guess we’ll all just have to suffer and hope their children are smarter.
Howard Greene
Winston-Salem
A fair trade
I just loved the Nov. 29 letter “Eminent domain” in which the letter writer implies that only the evil Trump empire uses this device for building purposes, and that conservatives should be aghast.
Well, I would be, except most news reports at the border show open, arid land that only scorpions and rattlesnakes would live in. And if I owned land at the border I would gladly give it up to stop illegal immigration.
Ah, but the letter writer wasn’t finished. He says that only “Trump haters” have consciences. This is rich coming from a member of a political party that runs around screaming “diversity” but has two old white guys and an elitist white woman as their leading presidential candidates — a political party that decries white privilege but doesn’t mind Hunter Biden making $50,000 a month.
And worst of all, a party that supports on-demand abortion.
Let them call us the unprincipled, the cult, the fanatical. I will trade that to see President Trump laughing at their pathetic impeachment efforts and to see a determined Republican base show up in 2020. So Democrats, keep letting your party be run by California wackos and Northeastern snobs.
Harry R. Cooke
Winston-Salem
Misplaced concern
The Nov. 16 letter “An overstated case” says that “the systems [climate science] studies are extremely complicated;” and “The findings of climate science are not as sure as the findings of physics.”
Those statements are technically correct, but such claims are often made in an attempt to discredit what is certain about climate science. The subtleties and intricacies of doing good climate science are better known to climate scientists themselves than to newspaper letter writers.
On Nov. 10, The New York Times ran an opinion column with the provocative title “How Scientists Got It So Wrong” by Eugene Linden. His message was not one of denial, though; his column asked how it was that many climate scientists saw climate change as a distant prospect rather than something that would affect our lives today.
“Had a scientist in the early 1990s suggested that within 25 years a single heat wave would measurably raise sea levels, at an estimated two one-hundredths of an inch, bake the Arctic and produce Sahara-like temperatures in Paris and Berlin, the prediction would have been dismissed as alarmist. But many worst-case scenarios from that time are now realities.”
It seems climate scientists have often been conservative — too conservative — in their estimates. That may be why it now seems the world is literally on fire.
Considering the climate change we see in real time, I doubt the case has been overstated. Encouragement to take the problem less seriously is misplaced.
Phil Ronald Turner
Winston-Salem
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
LTR#2 A fair trade. Harry, you’re all over the place aren’t ya son? I can recall Democrats using eminent domain to accomplish actual goals which help real people, not used as a political tool to gin up the base then to sit there abandoned like the Great Wall of China, stopping no one. And then you attack “Democratic diversity”. Forgot to look at who’s atop the polls in Iowa didn’t you? Then you attack Hunter Biden for making $50,000 a month legally from a private company, when we have no idea how much Ivanka has/will make from her ill-gotten China trademarks. Then you throw in abortion. You do realize that 45% of Republicans favor a woman’s choice? Then you start your scream at the sky with words like fanatical, wackos, snobs, cult. Well, enjoy yourself waiting on that “determined” Republican/Trump base to show up in 2020, like they didn’t in 2018 and in several Governor’s races this year.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.