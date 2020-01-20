A wish list
A wish list for our state leaders:
1. Medicaid expansion: a no-brainer, but then again, we seem to have an abundance of no-brainers in leadership.
2. Raise minimum wage to $10 per hour. At $20,800 a year before taxes and Social Security deductions for a 40-hour week, this is still not a livable wage, but it would get us back to the minimum wage level for 1960 when adjusted for inflation.
3. Propose an amendment to the state Constitution that states, “If leadership cannot agree on a budget by the due date, then members of the legislature and the governor shall forfeit all of their salary (non-refundable) from that date until the date when a budget is approved.” The last time I checked, getting paid for a job and then not completing that job is classified as fraud.
Gary Benesh
North Wilkesboro
What if?
What if we bypassed the Washington establishment in favor of an outlier from the business world to occupy the Oval Office and run the country like a business?
And what if that individual in three short years engendered an economy of mind-boggling proportions whose benefits cut across social, economic and ethnic lines and inured to the benefit of all? And what if that individual negotiated favorable trade agreements with China, Canada and Mexico? And what if that individual brought us to the cusp of energy independence? And what if that individual bolstered our military and convinced our allies to increase their defense spending? And what if that individual reintroduced deterrence to the Middle East with calculated shows of strength?
Our response, as it turns out, would be to impeach said individual essentially for being an “impostor” absent the desired pedigrees and social graces. Which rather begs another question: Exactly how galactically stupid are we?
Mike Parker
Pfafftown
Reducing the risk
The Journal’s Jan. 15 editorial, “An assault on environmental sense,” illustrates a problem with our laws when it comes to dealing with climate change. The 50-year-old National Environmental Policy Act and the 50-year-old Clean Air Act rely on administrative action to address the environmental problems of the 1960s and 1970s. Neither act was designed to address risk to the climate caused by emissions of greenhouse gasses. And interpretations of how each act is applied can change based on who is president.
Congress needs to enact comprehensive legislation designed to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that are altering our climate. The bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is an important first step to reduce the risk of climate change. Instead of having some administrative agency tell us how to reduce the risk, this legislation would empower all businesses and individuals to find the best way to reduce emissions, create jobs and protect low- and middle-income households. It is time for Rep. Virginia Foxx and Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis to act on this issue.
Bill Blancato
Winston-Salem
Dictionary definitions
The dictionary defines “evangelical” as “good messenger;” it refers to those who preach the Gospel. So I looked up “Gospel” and it means “good message” or “good news” and refers to conveying the teachings of Jesus Christ and the apostles.
Maybe those meanings need to be changed because I’m reading a lot about evangelicals who basically bow down to President Trump most of all and proclaim whatever teachings he promotes: never-ending disrespect for human beings (including a teenager who is actually doing something about global warming), constant falsehoods, love of money, self-idolatry and lack of inclusiveness — views that reject the love Jesus has for all people.
Of course, the president can easily issue an executive order requiring dictionaries to change those definitions of evangelical and Gospel. But, alas, he hasn’t needed to do that. His devotees have already taken care of it. What they’ve done is called apostasy.
So I looked up “apostasy” and it means “a renunciation or abandonment of a former loyalty.”
The Rev. Bill Gramley
Lewisville
"...what if that individual in three short years engendered an economy of mind-boggling proportions..." - This link (https://www.ceicdata.com/en/indicator/united-states/real-gdp-growth ) provides the ability to look at a chart of the GDP for the last 70 years. The economy has actually performed quite unremarkable for the past 3 years. The GDP has experienced a 3.1% year over year average increase for the past 70 years which the economy was able to match in only 1 of the past 3 years. The only real "mind boggling" increase occurred in the 1950's. As far as "running the country like a business" which is a ludicrous notion, a CEO who loses nearly $1 trillion a year for 3 years, makes defamatory and racist comments about their employees, takes no responsibility for failures, tells over 14,000 lies, has a fast food like turnover rate in the executive office, and shows a complete lack of knowledge of the company's industry with no interest in learning would be fired. Another demonstration of how Trump cultists live in their own fantasy world that differs greatly from reality.
LTR #2. What if? Clever, but mostly false especially about impeachment. Impeachment is not a response to any of the false claims you made. Impeachment is not in response to Trump being without the desired pedigree or social graces. Firstly, Mist Trump supporters did not vote for Trump just to run the country like a business. If we wanted that any number of people would be better than Trump. Trump is at best a shady businessman of moderate success and at worse a out and out mobster. Trump supporters voted for him because he promised to “even the score” against liberals who gave us a black President for 8 long years. Obama had significant and remarkable successes as President. Republicans will never acknowledge those. The economy is where it is on a linear upward path from Jan. 2009 when Obama took over. Trump has added tremendous debt and increased the already robust economy only slightly. And why if his economy is so great is his approval rating buried in the low 40s percent? His trade agreements are built on tarifs. It is far from sure any will be beneficial. MidWest farmers are still afraid to plant this spring because of Trump’s unpredictable nature. We were already energy indépendant under Obama but he did it without raping the environment. Spending huge amounts on the military/industrial complex has made not made us safer. Ike warned about the dangers of the Rise of the military-industrial complex, which Trump has exceeded 10 fold. Trump has made a mess of the Middle East. We have abandoned allies, supported dictators, made mercenaries of our troops, sent Iran on a quick path to nukes, removed any possibility in Iran and Palestine, gotten throw out of Iraq and changed nothing from what Obama was doing in Afghanistan. Civil war was still rages in Yemen. Trump made himself a war criminal for threatening to blow up Iranian cultural sites. And he has galvanized the Iranian people against us by killing their 2nd highest ranked general and enacted ever harsher sanctions. Then when they revolt against their government Trump acts like he’s on their side. He has no Mid East policy. Back to impeachment. It’s too good for Trump.
