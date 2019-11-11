Good work
On Saturday, I enjoyed the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Winston-Salem. What an amazing turnout of veterans, veteran supporters, antique cars and trucks, and elected officials.
What I was especially impressed by were the hundreds of ROTC cadets from our county high schools, who marched with their respective color guards, bands and dancers. The students were very impressive! I am proud of these student leaders and what they are accomplishing in military training and in music training. Kudos also to their many military officers, music directors, coordinators, trainers and parent supporters.
Keep up the good work. You are a credit to our community!
Mary Jane Beeg
Winston-Salem
Support our Constitution
Yes, read the transcript! Read it thoroughly. Then, pause and ponder why Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis and Rep. Virginia Foxx and other Republicans support the man in the White House. There is a mountain of evidence of wrongdoing.
The impeachment inquiry is not a political sham nor a hoax. It is called oversight, which is required by the Constitution. It is called checks and balances, which is designed by the Constitution. It is called making President Trump and those who surround him accountable for their actions, and that is a moral obligation.
North Carolina deserves legislators who are willing to look at all the facts and think for themselves without fear of a Trump retribution. We deserve representatives who believe in the rule of law and believe no one is above the law. We deserve representatives who put party and policies aside and support our Constitution.
Carol Ashley
Winston-Salem
A thriving East End
As a resident of Winston-Salem’s historic West End, I am excited about prospects for the East End detailed in Craig Richardson and Russell Smith’s Nov. 7 guest column, “‘Spreading the wealth’ in the East Ward.” Thanks to the decades of powerful programming at the Delta Center for The Arts, as well as articles and projects generated by musicologists Jonathan Kirby and Tim Duffy, I’ve learned about this area’s rich history. From the fabled juke joints as incubators for Piedmont Blues to The “5” Royales, the Eliminators and Wesley Johnson, East Winston has a profound cultural heritage. I now know East Winston to be a precious designation within our city’s limits that deserves to be elevated and celebrated.
I am grateful to those in our community who are working to address the dramatic disparities that exist on either side of U.S. 52. I believe that highlighting the authentic and unique cultural touchstones of East Winston-Salem is a key ingredient to the revitalization and development of our city’s ever-growing downtown.
Within a few years, I look forward to seeing everyone in one of our city’s newest jazz or blues joints, just a few blocks east of downtown in a thriving, rejuvenated East End.
Clare Fader
Winston-Salem
Ukraine-gate and impeachment
Here is everything we need to know about Ukraine-gate and impeachment in 250 words or less. Ukraine needed American aid in order to defend itself against Russian intrusion. Congress approved the aid. The Trump administration threatened to withold the approved aid unless Ukraine promised to dig up dirt on President Trump’s possible opponent in the 2020 election, Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. It’s against the law to do that. Federal Election Commission regulations prohibits any person from soliciting, accepting or receiving anything of value from a foreign national for the purpose of influencing any election for federal office. The evidence obtained from three committees of the House of Representatives indicates that such solicitations (nice word for extortion and bribery) did take place.
At first, Republican sycophant defenders of the president denied all accusations and attacked the process of the investigations, and then they attacked the witnesses. What type of defense will GOP lackeys, who are putting party ahead of country, finally settle on? It will be obvious to anyone who tunes in to live public testimony, beginning on Nov. 13, that there is no defense for Trump’s attempted “dirty-drug deal” (former national security adviser John Bolton’s phrase, not mine) with the Ukrainians.
Trump thinks he is above the law. He must be held accountable or he will continue to behave in ways more similar to an authoritarian dictator than the president of the United States.
Rudy Diamond
Lewisville
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.